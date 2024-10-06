All
NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Back the 49ers in a smash spot against the Cardinals' secondary

2Y2A5MD San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By Daniel Galper

• A shootout between two AFC North teams: If the Ravens take the lead early, the Bengals will go very pass-heavy and push this game into a high-scoring script. Bet on a shootout between these two divisional rivals.

• Lock in a get-right game for the 49ers: This is the mother of all smash spots for the 49ers offense, which may not punt the ball once all game. Back San Francisco to win by a margin.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

As the NFL season moves past the quarter-mark and into Week 5, it's time to highlight some key matchups where offenses are set to shine.

In this article, we’ll pinpoint one game where both teams are primed for explosive offensive performances. We’ll also back an elite team undervalued by the market in a clash against an opponent in a different tier. Let’s dive in.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5, 48.5)

