NFL Week 4 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Far more rookies are making an early impact in the 2021 NFL season compared to last year, likely aided by the presence of in-person offseason activities. And while the first-year quarterbacks have struggled out of the gates, Week 4 was promising for many of them.

Let's review the rookies' performances thus far and dive into some overarching takeaways.

Key Takeaways From NFL Week 4

Most Rookie Snaps Played

Jets 1198 Steelers 1050 Lions 826 Chiefs 803 Packers 781

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers sneaking onto this list are testaments to their respective scouting departments. Both of their offensive lines have produced excellent results despite each having two rookie starters all season long.

Conversely, the three teams above them don’t have much to look forward to in the win column this season. Their rookie prospects' development should be a silver lining to their 2021 seasons and a boon to the futures of the franchises, though.

Fewest Snaps Played

Team Snaps Buccaneers 144 Titans 142 Rams 91 Seahawks 46 Vikings 9

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, both of whom were without a first-round pick this past year, unsurprisingly feature here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers simply brought back too many players from their Super Bowl-winning team for their rookies to see playing time. The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are a little more surprising. Both have had their first-rounders sit out with injuries, but those are still exceedingly low snap numbers for teams that had 11 picks (Vikings) and eight picks (Titans) last April.