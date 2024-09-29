NFL Week 4 Best Bets: Back RB Chuba Hubbard to take advantage of the Bengals' weak run defense

• The underdog Colts are not far behind the Steelers: The gap between these teams is not as big as their records or the market implies. Back the home team getting points in a matchup between two squads that are in the same tier.

• Chuba Hubbard is in line for a big day against the Bengals: Take the over on his 59.5 rushing yards prop against a below-average — and injured — Cincinnati run-defense unit.

The 2024 NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 4.

In this article, we’ll buy a team with an important on-field advantage. We’ll also fade a squad that is much worse than its record suggests. Let’s get into it.