NFL Week 3: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

•The Philadelphia Eagles led the league in players selected with five total after a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders.

• Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett earns the nod at quarterback after earning a 92.5 PFF grade against the Steelers. Brissett went 21-of-31 for 220 yards and a score in Week 3.

• Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson headlines the defense after earning a 94.7 pass-rush grade against the Jets — the highest single-game pass-rush grade by a Bengals defensive lineman since 2006.

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns

RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

FLEX: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

LG: Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

C: Mason Cole, Pittsburgh Steelers

RG: Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense

DI: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

DI: Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Edge: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Edge: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Josh Bynes, Baltimore Ravens

LB: T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

CB: Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

CB: Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

S: Logan Ryan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S: Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Flex: Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Player of the Week: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Alabama duo of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith erupted on the way to a 24-8 beatdown of the Washington Commanders. Along with an acrobatic circus catch to reset the sticks on the 1-yard line, Smith caught eight of his 12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown. His 91.9 receiving grade was the highest of any receiver this week, and he averaged 21.1 yards per reception.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Sixth-year Florida Atlantic product Trey Hendrickson recorded one tackle, a tackle assist and was first to contact the ball carrier five times. He managed eight total pressures, including three sacks on New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, and he forced two fumbles on the way to a 94.2 overall grade.

Rookie of the Week: WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave earned an 87.6 receiving grade, catching 10-of-14 targets for 167 yards. The Saints pass-catcher averaged 16.7 yards per reception and hauled in 100% of his catchable targets.

Offensive Line of the Week: Cleveland Browns

As a unit, the Browns played 72 offensive snaps in their Thursday night matchup with Pittsburgh. Earning a 74.2 team pass-blocking grade, the line allowed only six total pressures, including just two sacks.