NFL Week 3: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

By Bryant Horn
Sep 26, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles led the league in players selected with five total after a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett earns the nod at quarterback after earning a 92.5 PFF grade against the Steelers. Brissett went 21-of-31 for 220 yards and a score in Week 3.

Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson headlines the defense after earning a 94.7 pass-rush grade against the Jets — the highest single-game pass-rush grade by a Bengals defensive lineman since 2006.

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns
RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
FLEX: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
LG: Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears
C: Mason Cole, Pittsburgh Steelers
RG: Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense

DI: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
DI: Mike PurcellDenver Broncos
Edge: Trey HendricksonCincinnati Bengals
Edge: Brandon GrahamPhiladelphia Eagles
LB: Josh BynesBaltimore Ravens
LB: T.J. EdwardsPhiladelphia Eagles
CB: Jonathan JonesNew England Patriots
CB: Jaycee HornCarolina Panthers
S: Logan RyanTampa Bay Buccaneers
S: Jevon HollandMiami Dolphins
Flex: Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Player of the Week: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Alabama duo of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith erupted on the way to a 24-8 beatdown of the Washington Commanders. Along with an acrobatic circus catch to reset the sticks on the 1-yard line, Smith caught eight of his 12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown. His 91.9 receiving grade was the highest of any receiver this week, and he averaged 21.1 yards per reception.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Trey HendricksonCincinnati Bengals

Sixth-year Florida Atlantic product Trey Hendrickson recorded one tackle, a tackle assist and was first to contact the ball carrier five times. He managed eight total pressures, including three sacks on New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, and he forced two fumbles on the way to a 94.2 overall grade.

Rookie of the Week: WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave earned an 87.6 receiving grade, catching 10-of-14 targets for 167 yards. The Saints pass-catcher averaged 16.7 yards per reception and hauled in 100% of his catchable targets.

Offensive Line of the Week: Cleveland Browns

As a unit, the Browns played 72 offensive snaps in their Thursday night matchup with Pittsburgh. Earning a 74.2 team pass-blocking grade, the line allowed only six total pressures, including just two sacks.

