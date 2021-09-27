NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28

The Las Vegas Raiders took down the late-charging Miami Dolphins, 31-28, in Week 3 and improved to 3-0 on the young season.

With the game appearing all but over for most of the second half, Dolphins starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett orchestrated multiple long scoring drives to push the game into overtime before two Daniel Carlson field goals sealed the victory for Las Vegas.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Quarterback

Early-season MVP candidate Derek Carr shook off a slow start to lead the Raiders to their third straight victory, finishing with 386 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-43 passing. Carr efficiently worked the ball in the shorter and intermediate areas of the field, with just 39.5% of his throws traveling beyond the sticks. He averaged nine yards per attempt.

Derek Carr | Week 3

Target Depth Comp./Att. Yards Adj. Comp. % TDS Behind L.O.S 5/5 25 100% 0 Short (1-9) 13/18 166 77.8% 2 Medium (10-19) 3/5 58 60% 0 Long (20+) 5/10 137 50% 0

*Pending Review

Running Back

In the absence of Josh Jacobs, sixth-year pro Peyton Barber handled lead-back duties for Las Vegas. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry on his 23 attempts to go along with a fourth-quarter touchdown. Barber was especially effective moving the chains, picking up seven first downs and breaking free for a team-high three explosive runs.

He was spelled by free-agent acquisition Kenyan Drake, who remained in his primarily third-down role despite Jacobs' injury. Drake posted just 24 yards on the ground but was once again prosperous as a pass-catcher, pulling in three receptions for 33 yards.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Nine different Raiders caught at least one pass in the win. Hunter Renfrow led all Raiders pass-catchers with five receptions, totaling 77 yards and one touchdown. The third-year pro also racked up a unit-best 33 yards after the catch.

Tight end Darren Waller was similarly productive, finishing with 54 receiving yards on five receptions. The former Pro-Bowler led all Raiders pass-catchers with 40 receiving snaps, pulling in one of the team’s two contested catches.

Offensive Line

The Raiders' offensive line performed adequately in the running game but conceded double-digit pressures in the passing game. Las Vegas’ rushing attack was lackluster throughout, due in part to their average of just 0.6 yards before contact. The line was not much better in pass protection, conceding 16 total pressures, including three sacks, as Carr averaged just 2.72 seconds to throw.

Defensive Line

One of the league’s fiercest pass-rush units so far this season, the Raiders defensive line was in the Dolphins backfield early and often Sunday, racking up 20 total pressures and three sacks as a unit. Both Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue maintained their torrid pace to start the year, collecting six and five pressures, respectively, in the win.

Defender Pass-Rushing Snaps Pressures Sacks Yannick Ngakoue 46 5 0 Maxx Crosby 43 6 0 Quinton Jefferson 34 1 1 Solomon Thomas 30 3 1 Jonathan Hankins 29 0 0 Darius Philon 22 3 0 Clelin Ferrell 14 1 0 Carl Nassib 13 1 1 Jonathan Abram 2 1 0 Trayvon Mullen 1 1 0

*Pending Review

Linebacker

The Raiders' linebacker corps was inconsistent. The unit played well in pass coverage but struggled to contain the Dolphins' rushing attack. Denzel Perryman led all players with 14 total tackles yet was picked apart in coverage, as he allowed a team-high eight receptions.

Secondary

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was the standout of the group, allowing just four receptions on his nine targets while leading all defenders with three forced incompletions.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett was satisfactory in his first start since December 2019. The fifth-year pro finished with 215 yards passing on 32-of-49 passing in the defeat. The former third-round pick struggled to find any sort of downfield success, averaging just 4.3 yards per attempt due to 54% of his throws being short of the first-down marker. Brissett also collected 37 yards on the ground, including the game-tying touchdown with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jacoby Brissett | Week 3

Target Depth Comp./Att. Yards Adj. Comp. % TDs Behind L.O.S 10/12 25 83.3% 0 Short (1-9) 19/23 136 82.6% 0 Medium (10-19) 2/5 27 40% 0 Long (20+) 1/6 27 16.7% 0

*Pending Review

Running Back

The Dolphins' rushing attack finished with 133 yards on 27 attempts. Myles Gaskin was Miami’s most effective rusher, averaging five yards per carry on his 13 attempts while forcing a game-leading four missed tackles. Malcolm Brown was the only other Dolphins running back to record a carry, recording 31 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Ample opportunities were available for Miami pass-catchers Sunday as the team clawed back into the game. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was impressive throughout, pulling in 12 of his 13 targets for 58 receiving yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki led all Dolphins pass-catchers with 86 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

Offensive Line

The Dolphins' offensive line was dominant in the running game yet struggled in pass protection The unit was remarkably effective at opening and maintaining holes for rushers, with the team averaging two rushing yards before contact. In pass protection, the group allowed 25 total pressures, including two that were converted into sacks.

Defensive Line

Interior defender Zach Sieler was particularly effective in the defeat, leading all Dolphins defenders with nine tackles — including a game-high two for loss. Edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah continued his strong start to the season with a team-high six pressures and four quarterback hurries.

Linebacker

Jerome Baker was Derek Carr’s primary victim of choice in the passing game, as the fourth-year linebacker was targeted a team-high seven times. He conceded five catches for 46 yards.

Secondary

Miami’s secondary performed admirably throughout Sunday’s defeat, limiting big plays in the passing game and stepping up in the run game when needed. Former All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones paced the group with just three receptions allowed on five targets. He finished with one of the team’s three forced incompletions and an 82.9 passer rating allowed.