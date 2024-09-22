All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Seahawks, Mike Macdonald should continue to excel

2Y2GGD6 Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald smiles during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 26-20. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Daniel Galper

• Mike Macdonald should continue to spearhead a resurgence in Seattle: Geno Smith remains one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL and has provided Seattle with above-average play, and Macdonald's genius has turned the defense around.

• Bet on Mike Evans to have a quieter day: Evans should see a lot of Pat Surtain II, one of the game's best cornerbacks. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin should have an advantageous matchup.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2024 NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 3.

In this article, we will identify a team that has been playing high-quality football that the market hasn’t fully reacted to. We'll also buy an offense that has a significant change at the quarterback position. Let's get into it.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.