NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Seahawks, Mike Macdonald should continue to excel

• Mike Macdonald should continue to spearhead a resurgence in Seattle: Geno Smith remains one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL and has provided Seattle with above-average play, and Macdonald's genius has turned the defense around.

• Bet on Mike Evans to have a quieter day: Evans should see a lot of Pat Surtain II, one of the game's best cornerbacks. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin should have an advantageous matchup.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2024 NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 3.

In this article, we will identify a team that has been playing high-quality football that the market hasn’t fully reacted to. We'll also buy an offense that has a significant change at the quarterback position. Let's get into it.