NFL Week 2 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status WAS Ryan Fitzpatrick QB Hip QB18 0.0 DNP OUT NYG Saquon Barkley RB Knee RB14 14.3 LP Q WAS Antonio Gibson RB Shoulder RB11 17.6 LP – NYG Evan Engram TE Calf TE37 0.0 DNP OUT

The current over/under for this game is 40.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status PIT Ben Roethlisberger QB Coaches Decision QB23 17.1 DNP – LV Josh Jacobs RB Toe/Ankle RB24 10.4 DNP – PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Coaches Decision WR38 12.0 DNP – LV Bryan Edwards WR Elbow WR60 8.5 FP – LV Alec Ingold RB Fibula N/A 1.7 LP – LV Marcus Mariota QB Quad N/A 0.5 DNP –

The current over/under for this game is 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status MIA DeVante Parker WR Shoulder WR51 11.3 FP – BUF Cole Beasley WR Vet Rest WR49 12.5 DNP – BUF Emmanuel Sanders WR Foot WR65 9.7 FP – BUF Gabriel Davis WR Ankle WR73 7.7 DNP – MIA Preston Williams WR Foot WR103 0.3 LP – BUF Isaiah McKenzie WR Shoulder WR116 1.6 LP – MIA Adam Shaheen TE Knee TE 1.2 LP –

The current over/under for this game is 48.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status CAR Shi Smith WR Shoulder WR130 0.3 FP – NO Trevor Siemian QB Illness N/A 0.0 DNP –

The current over/under for this game is 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status CLV Odell Beckham Jr. WR Knee WR26 0.0 LP – HST Andre Roberts WR Knee N/A 0.2 DNP – CLV Anthony Schwartz WR Knee WR126 7.8 LP – HST Pharaoh Brown TE Ankle/Shoulder N/A 4.9 DNP – HST Deshaun Watson QB Not Injury Related N/A 0.0 DNP –

The current over/under for this game is 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

N/A

The current over/under for this game is 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status CIN Joe Burrow QB Knee QB15 18.7 FP – CHI Darnell Mooney WR Back WR57 10.1 FP – CHI Jimmy Graham TE Non-injury/resting veteran TE36 4.2 DNP – CHI Marquise Goodwin WR Quad WR124 6.1 FP –

The current over/under for this game is 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status PHI Miles Sanders RB Ankle/Rest RB21 13.3 LP – PHI Zach Ertz TE Hamstring/Rest TE21 5.7 DNP – PHI J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle N/A 1.1 DNP –

The current over/under for this game is 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status DEN Noah Fant TE Knee TE8 11.7 FP –

The current over/under for this game is 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status NE Nelson Agholor WR Ankle WR63 9.7 FP – NYJ Keelan Cole WR Knee WR111 0.3 LP –

The current over/under for this game is 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status TB Chris Godwin WR Quad WR11 16.3 FP – TB Antonio Brown WR Knee WR25 12.6 FP – TB Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related TE14 11.5 FP – TB Giovani Bernard RB Ankle RB51 5.1 FP –

The current over/under for this game is 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status ARZ DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR-Rest WR5 16.8 DNP – ARZ A.J. Green WR NIR-Rest WR69 10.6 DNP –

The current over/under for this game is 51. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status TEN A.J. Brown WR Knee WR6 13.0 LP – TEN Anthony Firkser TE Knee TE20 6.7 LP – TEN Josh Reynolds WR Foot WR91 6.4 FP –

The current over/under for this game is 54. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

N/A

The current over/under for this game is 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status KC Tyreek Hill WR Toe WR2 18.6 FP – KC Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Ankle RB13 14.8 FP – BLT Marquise Brown WR Ankle WR47 11.6 DNP –

The current over/under for this game is 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

N/A

The current over/under for this game is 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.