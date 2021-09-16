NFL Week 2 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
NYG @ WFT | LV @ PIT | BUF @ MIA | NO @ CAR | HST @ CLV |
LAR @ IND | CIN @ CHI | SF @ PHI | DEN @ JAX | NE @ NYJ |
ATL @ TB | MIN @ ARZ | TEN @ SEA | DAL @ LAC |
KC @ BLT | DET @ GB
New York Giants @ Washington Football Team (-3.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|WAS
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|QB
|Hip
|QB18
|0.0
|DNP
|OUT
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Knee
|RB14
|14.3
|LP
|Q
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Shoulder
|RB11
|17.6
|LP
|–
|NYG
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Calf
|TE37
|0.0
|DNP
|OUT
Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|PIT
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Coaches Decision
|QB23
|17.1
|DNP
|–
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Toe/Ankle
|RB24
|10.4
|DNP
|–
|PIT
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Coaches Decision
|WR38
|12.0
|DNP
|–
|LV
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|Elbow
|WR60
|8.5
|FP
|–
|LV
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|Fibula
|N/A
|1.7
|LP
|–
|LV
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|Quad
|N/A
|0.5
|DNP
|–
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (+3.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|MIA
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Shoulder
|WR51
|11.3
|FP
|–
|BUF
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|Vet Rest
|WR49
|12.5
|DNP
|–
|BUF
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|Foot
|WR65
|9.7
|FP
|–
|BUF
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|Ankle
|WR73
|7.7
|DNP
|–
|MIA
|Preston Williams
|WR
|Foot
|WR103
|0.3
|LP
|–
|BUF
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|Shoulder
|WR116
|1.6
|LP
|–
|MIA
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Knee
|TE
|1.2
|LP
|–
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers (+3.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|CAR
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Shoulder
|WR130
|0.3
|FP
|–
|NO
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|Illness
|N/A
|0.0
|DNP
|–
Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns (-12.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|CLV
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|WR26
|0.0
|LP
|–
|HST
|Andre Roberts
|WR
|Knee
|N/A
|0.2
|DNP
|–
|CLV
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|Knee
|WR126
|7.8
|LP
|–
|HST
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|Ankle/Shoulder
|N/A
|4.9
|DNP
|–
|HST
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Not Injury Related
|N/A
|0.0
|DNP
|–
Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts (+4)
N/A
Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears (-2.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|CIN
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Knee
|QB15
|18.7
|FP
|–
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Back
|WR57
|10.1
|FP
|–
|CHI
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Non-injury/resting veteran
|TE36
|4.2
|DNP
|–
|CHI
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Quad
|WR124
|6.1
|FP
|–
San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|PHI
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Ankle/Rest
|RB21
|13.3
|LP
|–
|PHI
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Hamstring/Rest
|TE21
|5.7
|DNP
|–
|PHI
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Ankle
|N/A
|1.1
|DNP
|–
Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+6)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|DEN
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Knee
|TE8
|11.7
|FP
|–
New England Patriots @ New York Jets (+6)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|NE
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|Ankle
|WR63
|9.7
|FP
|–
|NYJ
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|Knee
|WR111
|0.3
|LP
|–
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Quad
|WR11
|16.3
|FP
|–
|TB
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|Knee
|WR25
|12.6
|FP
|–
|TB
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Not injury related
|TE14
|11.5
|FP
|–
|TB
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|Ankle
|RB51
|5.1
|FP
|–
Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals (-4.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|ARZ
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|NIR-Rest
|WR5
|16.8
|DNP
|–
|ARZ
|A.J. Green
|WR
|NIR-Rest
|WR69
|10.6
|DNP
|–
Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|TEN
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Knee
|WR6
|13.0
|LP
|–
|TEN
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|Knee
|TE20
|6.7
|LP
|–
|TEN
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|Foot
|WR91
|6.4
|FP
|–
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
N/A
Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|KC
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Toe
|WR2
|18.6
|FP
|–
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Ankle
|RB13
|14.8
|FP
|–
|BLT
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Ankle
|WR47
|11.6
|DNP
|–
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (-11)
N/A
