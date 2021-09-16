NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 2 Injury Report: All 16 games

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Sep 16, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

NYG @ WFT | LV @ PIT | BUF @ MIA | NO @ CAR | HST @ CLV |
LAR @ IND | CIN @ CHI | SF @ PHI | DEN @ JAX | NE @ NYJ |
ATL @ TB | MIN @ ARZ | TEN @ SEA | DAL @ LAC |
KC @ BLT | DET @ GB

New York Giants @ Washington Football Team (-3.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
WAS Ryan Fitzpatrick QB Hip QB18 0.0 DNP  OUT
NYG Saquon Barkley RB Knee RB14 14.3 LP Q
WAS Antonio Gibson RB Shoulder RB11 17.6 LP
NYG Evan Engram TE Calf TE37 0.0 DNP OUT

The current over/under for this game is 40.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
PIT Ben Roethlisberger QB Coaches Decision QB23 17.1 DNP
LV Josh Jacobs RB Toe/Ankle RB24 10.4 DNP
PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Coaches Decision WR38 12.0 DNP
LV Bryan Edwards WR Elbow WR60 8.5 FP
LV Alec Ingold RB Fibula N/A 1.7 LP
LV Marcus Mariota QB Quad N/A 0.5 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (+3.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
MIA DeVante Parker WR Shoulder WR51 11.3 FP
BUF Cole Beasley WR Vet Rest WR49 12.5 DNP
BUF Emmanuel Sanders WR Foot WR65 9.7 FP
BUF Gabriel Davis WR Ankle WR73 7.7 DNP
MIA Preston Williams WR Foot WR103 0.3 LP
BUF Isaiah McKenzie WR Shoulder WR116 1.6 LP
MIA Adam Shaheen TE Knee TE 1.2 LP

The current over/under for this game is 48.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers (+3.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
CAR Shi Smith WR Shoulder WR130 0.3 FP
NO Trevor Siemian QB Illness N/A 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns (-12.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
CLV Odell Beckham Jr. WR Knee WR26 0.0 LP
HST Andre Roberts WR Knee N/A 0.2 DNP
CLV Anthony Schwartz WR Knee WR126 7.8 LP
HST Pharaoh Brown TE Ankle/Shoulder N/A 4.9 DNP
HST Deshaun Watson QB Not Injury Related N/A 0.0 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts (+4)

N/A

The current over/under for this game is 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears (-2.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
CIN Joe Burrow QB Knee QB15 18.7 FP
CHI Darnell Mooney WR Back WR57 10.1 FP
CHI Jimmy Graham TE Non-injury/resting veteran TE36 4.2 DNP
CHI Marquise Goodwin WR Quad WR124 6.1 FP

The current over/under for this game is 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
PHI Miles Sanders RB Ankle/Rest RB21 13.3 LP
PHI Zach Ertz TE Hamstring/Rest TE21 5.7 DNP
PHI J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle N/A 1.1 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+6)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
DEN Noah Fant TE Knee TE8 11.7 FP

The current over/under for this game is 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New England Patriots @ New York Jets (+6)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
NE Nelson Agholor WR Ankle WR63 9.7 FP
NYJ Keelan Cole WR Knee WR111 0.3 LP

The current over/under for this game is 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
TB Chris Godwin WR Quad WR11 16.3 FP
TB Antonio Brown WR Knee WR25 12.6 FP
TB Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related TE14 11.5 FP
TB Giovani Bernard RB Ankle RB51 5.1 FP

The current over/under for this game is 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals (-4.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
ARZ DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR-Rest WR5 16.8 DNP
ARZ A.J. Green WR NIR-Rest WR69 10.6 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 51. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
TEN A.J. Brown WR Knee WR6 13.0 LP
TEN Anthony Firkser TE Knee TE20 6.7 LP
TEN Josh Reynolds WR Foot WR91 6.4 FP

The current over/under for this game is 54. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

N/A

The current over/under for this game is 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)

Team Name Position Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
KC Tyreek Hill WR Toe WR2 18.6 FP
KC Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Ankle RB13 14.8 FP
BLT Marquise Brown WR Ankle WR47 11.6 DNP

The current over/under for this game is 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (-11)

N/A

The current over/under for this game is 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

