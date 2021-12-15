 NFL Week 14 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL Week 14 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates the first down during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Dec 15, 2021

Following Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season, we are checking back in on which teams have gotten the most and the least run from their respective rookie classes. We're putting a little different spin on it this time around, focusing on recent weeks instead of the whole season.

Let’s take a look at the rookie snaps from Week 14 and which teams have seen the most and least work from their 2021 draft classes since Week 9.

Most Snaps from Rookie Classes since Week 9

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1,740
  2. Detroit Lions: 1,717
  3. New York Jets: 1,534
  4. Denver Broncos: 1,414
  5. Atlanta Falcons: 1,308

The first three teams on this list have relied on their rookie classes all year long, but the Broncos and Falcons are new developments. Denver has given second-round running back Javonte Williams and third-round guard Quinn Meinerz more run of late, and neither has disappointed. Williams leads the NFL with 53 broken tackles, while Meinerz is the eighth-highest-graded run-blocking guard since he took over as a starter in Week 10.

The Falcons haven’t been as fortunate. They’ve forced fifth-round defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji and fourth-round slot corner Darren Hall into starting roles because of injuries, and they’ve earned 56.9 and 53.4 overall grades, respectively, over the second half of the season.

Fewest Snaps from Rookie Classes since Week 9

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 167
  2. Seattle Seahawks: 318
  3. Los Angeles Rams: 400
  4. Indianapolis Colts: 430
  5. Minnesota Vikings: 474

The Buccaneers' rookie contributions are still coming from just Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and he’s been fairly quiet the second half of this season. He’s struggled to finish plays, with nine missed tackles on 23 attempts.

