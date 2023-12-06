NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Houston Texans move into the top 10, San Francisco 49ers remain at No. 1

• Biggest riser: Houston Texans & Green Bay Packers (up two places since Week 13)

• Biggest faller: Pittsburgh Steelers (down four places since Week 13)

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings

WEEK 13 TAKEAWAYS

The Cowboys emerged victorious in their shootout against the Seahawks on Thursday night. Dallas earned a 73.5 team offense grade that ranked eighth in the NFL, while the Seahawks finished right behind them at 73.0.

The Chargers offense looked lethargic against the 2-10 Patriots. They finished 22nd in team offense grade at 59.6, just two spots above the Pats (57.3).

The Bengals beat the Jaguars in an overtime shootout on Monday night. Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning posted just a 3.8-yard average depth of target but averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, with 64.7% of his passing yards coming after the catch. The Bengals finished fourth in team offense grade (77.4) and fifth in expected points added (EPA) per play (0.234).

The Texans are 7-5 and one game out of the AFC South race. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has earned an 84.6 PFF grade through 13 weeks, the ninth-highest mark in the NFL. While the injury to emerging wide receiver Tank Dell will hurt them, we’ve seen guys like Noah Brown step up in spots before.

Since Week 9, Jordan Love ranks fourth in PFF passing grade (90.3) and has 13 big-time throws in that span, the third-most at the position.

Biggest Faller: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers entered Sunday’s game as 5.5-point favorites at home, but they laid an egg against the Cardinals, hurting their playoff chances and ranking here. Kenny Pickett‘s injury was another blow on top of the loss.

WAR Lost to Injuries

Notable offensive injuries this week include Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Texans receiver Tank Dell, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., Browns receiver Amari Cooper, Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee, Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead, Lions center Frank Ragnow and Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown.

Notable defensive injuries this week include Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II, Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell, Steelers edge defender T.J. Watt and linebacker Elandon Roberts, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Late-Down Decision-Making

There were no punts in the Cowboys-Seahawks game. Both teams moved the chains at a high rate, with the Seahawks finishing fifth in conversion rate (36.2%) while the Cowboys finished third (37.1%).

The Bengals and Jaguars game punted a combined six times, although both teams finished top-10 in drive success rate (50% and 45.5%) on offense.

Somehow, the Falcons still pulled off a win over the Jets despite punting eight times. The Buccaneers, Chargers, and Panthers also punted eight times this week.

Although the Seahawks don’t often go for it on fourth down, they went for it three times against the Cowboys in Week 13.

Game Finishers

The Packers pulled off an upset against the Chiefs on Sunday night by starting strong offensively and maintaining that into the second half.

The Packers generated a higher offensive success rate (75%) than the Chiefs (40%) in the second half and produced season-best marks in team offense grade (86.0) and EPA per play (0.25) over the whole game. The Chiefs defense earned just a 47.1 team defense grade, their lowest grade of the season.

The Saints fought valiantly in their second-half comeback attempt, converting 44.7% of their plays into a new set of downs or a score, the highest rate in the league in Week 13.

The Trenches

The Saints' offensive line allowed pressure on 61.3% of their snaps, the highest mark in the league in Week 13. The group earned a 58.2 pass-blocking grade, 21st among the 26 offensive lines that played.

Although the Titans' offensive line allowed four sacks, they earned a league-leading 89.9 run-blocking grade. Tennessee's backs combined for 94 rushing yards before contact in Week 13, 23 more yards than the next-closest team.

The Cowboys didn’t allow a sack against the Seahawks. On the defensive side, Micah Parsons earned the highest grade among defensive linemen at 92.1.

The Commanders' defensive line earned just a 29.8 PFF grade as a unit. They pressured Tua Tagovailoa on just 16.0% of his dropbacks, the second-worst rate in the league.

Defensive Success

The Eagles and Browns performed poorly on defense in Week 13, with both units allowing a completion rate above 75.0%. The Eagles allowed four touchdowns in coverage and gave up a league-worst conversion rate (40.7%).

The Cowboys allowed 334 yards in coverage this week, the most they’ve allowed all season.

The Bengals defense has struggled this season, but they earned their best team defense grade of the season (70.9) against the Jaguars in Week 13. Interior defender D.J. Reader recorded a season-high six quarterback pressures and a 34.6% pass-rush win rate.

Sustaining Drives on Offense

Despite the Broncos' recent success, it is notable that they have the second-highest three-and-out rate in the NFL. They’ve been able to get away with it because their defense has played well, but the offense needs to do its part — Russell Wilson threw three interceptions in Week 13, and that kind of ball security paired with a high three-and-out rate is a recipe for disaster.