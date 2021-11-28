NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 33, Carolina Panthers 10

The Miami Dolphins continued their winning ways behind an efficient passing performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and swarming defensive play from their pass rush and secondary to earn their fourth consecutive victory.

Tagovailoa posted a blistering 87.1% completion percentage with just one turnover-worthy play, and the Dolphins' defense terrorized Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Cam Newton and P.J. Walker en route to holding an opponent to 10 points or less for the third time in four weeks.

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa recorded a 107.9 passer rating but attempted few deep shots (3.9-yard average depth of target). Still, it was an efficient outing with an 87.1% adjusted completion percentage, a passing touchdown and an average of 7.3 yards per attempt. He finished with a 69.2 passing grade on first review.

Running Back

Myles Gaskin made the most of his 16 carries, moving the chains three times and reaching the end zone twice to finish the game with a 67.5 rushing grade on first review.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Jaylen Waddle achieved the first 100-yard receiving game of his career. He caught nine of his 10 targets for six first downs and two explosive pass plays. He averaged 15.2 yards per reception and hauled in a touchdown grab to put a bow on his 89.2 receiving grade, pending final review. Tight end Mike Gesicki was limited once again, earning a 56.5 receiving grade on first review after recording just three catches for 17 yards.

Offensive Line

Miami’s offensive line posted just a 43.5 pass-blocking grade on first review despite giving up just one sack. The unit gave up 10 pressures, and Austin Jackson earned the worst pass-blocking grade of linemen (53.4), pending final review.

Defensive Line

The Dolphins' defensive line wreaked havoc on the Panthers' passing attack all afternoon. Three sacks, four hits and 23 total pressures helped form an impressive 79.8 pass-rush grade (pending) for the Miami defensive front.

Linebacker

Jerome Baker was productive in coverage (72.2 coverage grade) while making two defensive stops and a tackle for loss in run defense to lead the charge for a swarming Dolphins defense.

Secondary

Rookie free safety Jevon Holland continued an underrated rookie campaign with his highest coverage grade of the season (90.0), pending final review. That grade was buoyed by an interception of Cam Newton on his lone target in coverage.

Quarterback

Cam Newton barely surpassed 100 passing yards and made more turnover-worthy plays (2) than big-time throws (1). He finished with a pending 35.6 passing grade that eventually led to the insertion of backup P.J. Walker, who didn't fare any better (68.0 passing grade, zero big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play).

Running Back

Christian McCaffrey’s lone first-down rush and one explosive carry made up for a pedestrian ground performance on just 10 carries. He finished with a 54.1 rushing grade on the limited work, both due to injury and the Panthers playing from behind.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Three explosive receptions from D.J. Moore carried his 103-yard receiving day, although he made just four catches on 10 targets. Robby Anderson had just two grabs on four targets while managing no yards after the catch and only one first down and one explosive catch. Tight ends Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble combined for just one catch on four targets.

Offensive Line

Carolina’s offensive line finished with a woeful 16.1 pass-blocking grade after allowing 21 pressures — 15 hurries, four hits and two sacks. Trent Scott was the worst of the group, giving up four hurries, a hit and a sack on 37 pass-blocking snaps.

Defensive Line

The Panthers' defensive line posted two sacks, three hits and 14 hurries. DaQuan Jones finished with a 90.2 pass-rushing grade on first review that consisted of a hurry, a hit and two total pressures.

Linebacker

Shaq Thompson made five tackles and three stops to finish with a 76.2 run-defense grade on first review.

Secondary

Targeted nine times in pass coverage, Stephon Gilmore allowed only two catches for 13 yards.