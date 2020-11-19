News & Analysis

Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 11 Trench Matchups: All eyes should be on the Los Angeles Rams' DL vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OL

Nov 1, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) forces a fumble by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By Timo Riske
Nov 19, 2020

December football and freezing temperatures are nearing, and while it's not entirely true, some old sayings have it that the war in the trenches becomes only more important during these times. So, how will things play out up front in Week 11?

With the kickoff to Thursday Night Football just hours away, it's time for us to analyze every contest's trench matchups by predicting the survival curves for the offensive line and projecting how often a quarterback will be pressured at a given time after the snap.

Going into each game, a machine-learning model incorporates several features in order to come up with a prediction:

  • The survival curve of the offensive line in previous games (or from last year)
  • The survival curve of the defensive line in previous games (or from last year)
  • The PFF pass-blocking grades of the five offensive linemen
  • The PFF pass-rush grades of the pass-rushers and the positions they are projected to line up in
  • How the blend of individual grades and team-level survival curves from the past are weighted toward predicting the cervical curve depends on continuity and how far in the past the information lies. Less continuity means the individual grades are weighted more heavily.
  • Schematic factors such as how often the defense is projected to blitz and how often the offense is projected to use play action, designed rollouts or six-plus-man protections.

[Editor's Note: PFF's advanced statistics and player grades are powered by AWS machine learning capabilities.]

Each week, we will use our projections to highlight the biggest mismatches in the trenches. We will also identify an interesting matchup to watch.

We made a mistake in trusting the New Orleans Saints‘ offensive line ahead of Week 10, as they didn’t protect Drew Brees and Jameis Winston as they had previously advertised. The San Francisco 49ers were able to produce quick pressure (pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap) on 23% of their pass-rush snaps, a rate roughly around the league average.

The same happened in the matchup between the Miami Dolphins‘ offensive line and the Los Angeles Chargers‘ defensive line, but this was less a failure of math and more a function of a few incorrect assumptions. For example, had we known for sure that Joey Bosa wasn't able to play, we would have expected this contest to end much closer to a toss-up.

Here are our mismatches for Week 11.

Favoring the offensive line: Indianapolis Colts DL at Green Bay Packers OL

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Ratings

    PFFELO Ratings are PFF’s NFL power rankings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Draft Guide

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2021 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2020 PFF, All rights reserved.