Washington Commanders: Best players of the PFF era

• One of the best rookie QB seasons ever: Robert Griffin III completed 267 of 411 attempts for 3,279 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first year in the NFL, finishing the season ranked third in yards per attempt (8.0), third in adjusted completion percentage (78.2%) and fifth in turnover-worthy play rate (2.3%).

• A cornerstone of the Washington offensive line: Chris Samuels earned a 93.5 overall grade in 2007, thanks to a league-best run-blocking grade (92.2) and a top-seven pass-blocking grade (85.7).

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

PFF has collected football data since the 2006 NFL season. That allows us to look back at almost two decades of grades and numbers and pick out the best seasons at each position.

Here are the top players at each position for the Washington Commanders in that span and some key takeaways from the data.

QB: Robert Griffin III (2012, 81.7 PFF Grade)

RB: Alfred Morris (2012, 91.3)

WR: Pierre Garcon (2016, 86.2)

WR: Terry McLaurin (2019, 86.1)

WR: Antwaan Randle El (2007, 82.6)

TE: Jordan Reed (2015, 90.3)

LT: Chris Samuels (2007, 93.5)

LG: Pete Kendall (2008, 88.1)

C: Will Montgomery (2013, 82.7)

RG: Brandon Scherff (2020, 87.2)

RT: Morgan Moses (2020, 80.6)

Edge: Chase Young (2020, 87.9)

Edge: Montez Sweat (2022, 87.3)

DI: Jonathan Allen (2021, 84.9)

DI: Chris Baker (2015, 81.5)

LB: Zach Brown (2018, 88.3)

LB: London Fletcher (2009, 85.4)

CB: Kendall Fuller (2017, 90.6)

CB: Quinton Dunbar (2019, 87.6)

S: Sean Taylor (2007, 84.9)

S: Kamren Curl (2022, 82.9)

K: Dustin Hopkins (2018, 81.1)

P: Tress Way (2017, 77.1)

K/PR: Jamison Crowder (2016, 79.7)

ST: Jeremy Reaves (2022, 91.1)

*minimum 500 snaps except for running back (minimum of 100 carries)

One of the best rookie QB seasons ever

As a rookie in 2012, Robert Griffin III didn't so much burst onto the scene as completely steal the show. The former second overall pick completed 267 of 411 attempts for 3,279 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first year in the NFL, finishing the season ranked third in yards per attempt (8.0), third in adjusted completion percentage (78.2%) and fifth in turnover-worthy play rate (2.3%).

Not only that, but Griffin also ranked in the 80th percentile or above in several of PFF's stable metrics, including passing grade from a clean pocket, passing grade on standard dropbacks, passing grade on first and second down and passing grade on passes thrown at or beyond the sticks.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner was also a constant threat in the running game within Mike Shanahan's zone-read offense, accumulating 843 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 123 carries. He forced 15 missed tackles and recorded 26 runs of 10 or more yards throughout the year.

Griffin ended the campaign with an 81.7 PFF grade, which remains the fifth-best grade ever earned by a rookie quarterback.

A cornerstone of the Washington offensive line

Chris Samuels was selected to six Pro Bowls (2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008) over his decade-long career, cementing his status as one of the premier offensive tackles in the NFL.

The third overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft earned a 93.5 overall grade in 2007, thanks to a league-best run-blocking grade (92.2) and a top-seven pass-blocking grade (85.7). He gave up 33 pressures and only five sacks across 628 pass-blocking reps and led the league in positively graded blocks in the run game.

A Washington legend

No list of Commanders legends is complete without mention of No. 21.

Although tragically cut short, Sean Taylor's 2007 season was exceptional. He was targeted 20 times in coverage, and he recorded more combined interceptions (5) and pass breakups (4) than completions allowed (6). He allowed a passer rating of only 14.2 into his coverage, the best mark of any defensive back in the league.