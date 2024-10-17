All
Introducing Unlocked Pressure Rate: Assessing how often blitzes lead to unblocked pressures

Miami Dolphins lead the way: The Dolphins have been the best team in the league at generating unblocked pressure from blitzes after finishing second in the same metric.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Unlocked Pressure Rate,” a metric that looks at how many blitzes a defense runs and how many of those blitzes result in an unblocked pressure. 

UNBLOCKED PRESSURE RATE (2024)

Team Dropbacks faced Blitzes Unblocked pressures UBP Rate
Miami Dolphins 143 49 15 30.61%
New York Jets 197 56 17 30.36%
Chicago Bears 216 62 16 25.81%
Seattle Seahawks 215 67 16 23.88%
Cleveland Browns 201 78 17 21.79%
Indianapolis Colts 218 51 11 21.57%
Kansas City Chiefs 190 62 13 20.97%
Buffalo Bills 236 43 9 20.93%
Cincinnati Bengals 227 78 16 20.51%
Los Angeles Chargers 179 50 10 20.00%
New England Patriots 224 90 17 18.89%
New York Giants 224 64 12 18.75%
Las Vegas Raiders 212 77 14 18.18%
Atlanta Falcons 217 77 14 18.18%
Houston Texans 216 61 11 18.03%
Jacksonville Jaguars 247 40 7 17.50%
Los Angeles Rams 151 46 8 17.39%
Detroit Lions 227 69 12 17.39%
Minnesota Vikings 260 134 23 17.16%
Green Bay Packers 237 60 10 16.67%
Denver Broncos 225 111 18 16.22%
New Orleans Saints 251 62 10 16.13%
Tennessee Titans 159 56 9 16.07%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 282 137 22 16.06%
Baltimore Ravens 252 70 11 15.71%
Dallas Cowboys 195 58 8 13.79%
Arizona Cardinals 201 79 10 12.66%
Pittsburgh Steelers 211 52 6 11.54%
San Francisco 49ers 216 43 4 9.30%
Philadelphia Eagles 177 55 5 9.09%
Carolina Panthers 191 69 6 8.70%
Washington Commanders 202 72 5 6.94%

UNBLOCKED PRESSURE RATE (2023)

Team Dropbacks faced Blitzes Unblocked pressures UBP Rate
Cleveland Browns 640 187 50 26.74%
Miami Dolphins 700 230 61 26.52%
New York Jets 606 104 27 25.96%
Indianapolis Colts 647 112 28 25.00%
Buffalo Bills 716 170 42 24.71%
Kansas City Chiefs 832 286 69 24.13%
Baltimore Ravens 820 233 56 24.03%
San Francisco 49ers 840 155 36 23.23%
Atlanta Falcons 621 147 34 23.13%
Detroit Lions 785 276 63 22.83%
Chicago Bears 676 163 36 22.09%
Houston Texans 731 162 35 21.60%
Jacksonville Jaguars 698 240 51 21.25%
Tennessee Titans 646 156 32 20.51%
New England Patriots 640 267 54 20.22%
Cincinnati Bengals 646 186 37 19.89%
Arizona Cardinals 578 150 29 19.33%
Las Vegas Raiders 653 137 25 18.25%
New York Giants 636 338 59 17.46%
Seattle Seahawks 665 192 32 16.67%
Los Angeles Chargers 669 229 38 16.59%
Washington Commanders 665 169 27 15.98%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 769 391 60 15.35%
New Orleans Saints 634 150 23 15.33%
Denver Broncos 642 248 37 14.92%
Los Angeles Rams 712 261 38 14.56%
Pittsburgh Steelers 688 265 38 14.34%
Philadelphia Eagles 781 185 26 14.05%
Carolina Panthers 522 216 28 12.96%
Dallas Cowboys 619 195 24 12.31%
Minnesota Vikings 679 393 46 11.70%
Green Bay Packers 729 222 19 8.56%
