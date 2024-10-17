Introducing Unlocked Pressure Rate: Assessing how often blitzes lead to unblocked pressures

• Miami Dolphins lead the way: The Dolphins have been the best team in the league at generating unblocked pressure from blitzes after finishing second in the same metric.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Unlocked Pressure Rate,” a metric that looks at how many blitzes a defense runs and how many of those blitzes result in an unblocked pressure.

UNBLOCKED PRESSURE RATE (2024)

UNBLOCKED PRESSURE RATE (2023)