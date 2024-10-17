Introducing Unlocked Pressure Rate: Assessing how often blitzes lead to unblocked pressures

• Miami Dolphins lead the way: The Dolphins have been the best team in the league at generating unblocked pressure from blitzes after finishing second in the same metric.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.
This week, we are introducing “Unlocked Pressure Rate,” a metric that looks at how many blitzes a defense runs and how many of those blitzes result in an unblocked pressure.
UNBLOCKED PRESSURE RATE (2024)
|Team
|Dropbacks faced
|Blitzes
|Unblocked pressures
|UBP Rate
|Miami Dolphins
|143
|49
|15
|30.61%
|New York Jets
|197
|56
|17
|30.36%
|Chicago Bears
|216
|62
|16
|25.81%
|Seattle Seahawks
|215
|67
|16
|23.88%
|Cleveland Browns
|201
|78
|17
|21.79%
|Indianapolis Colts
|218
|51
|11
|21.57%
|Kansas City Chiefs
|190
|62
|13
|20.97%
|Buffalo Bills
|236
|43
|9
|20.93%
|Cincinnati Bengals
|227
|78
|16
|20.51%
|Los Angeles Chargers
|179
|50
|10
|20.00%
|New England Patriots
|224
|90
|17
|18.89%
|New York Giants
|224
|64
|12
|18.75%
|Las Vegas Raiders
|212
|77
|14
|18.18%
|Atlanta Falcons
|217
|77
|14
|18.18%
|Houston Texans
|216
|61
|11
|18.03%
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|247
|40
|7
|17.50%
|Los Angeles Rams
|151
|46
|8
|17.39%
|Detroit Lions
|227
|69
|12
|17.39%
|Minnesota Vikings
|260
|134
|23
|17.16%
|Green Bay Packers
|237
|60
|10
|16.67%
|Denver Broncos
|225
|111
|18
|16.22%
|New Orleans Saints
|251
|62
|10
|16.13%
|Tennessee Titans
|159
|56
|9
|16.07%
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|282
|137
|22
|16.06%
|Baltimore Ravens
|252
|70
|11
|15.71%
|Dallas Cowboys
|195
|58
|8
|13.79%
|Arizona Cardinals
|201
|79
|10
|12.66%
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|211
|52
|6
|11.54%
|San Francisco 49ers
|216
|43
|4
|9.30%
|Philadelphia Eagles
|177
|55
|5
|9.09%
|Carolina Panthers
|191
|69
|6
|8.70%
|Washington Commanders
|202
|72
|5
|6.94%
UNBLOCKED PRESSURE RATE (2023)
|Team
|Dropbacks faced
|Blitzes
|Unblocked pressures
|UBP Rate
|Cleveland Browns
|640
|187
|50
|26.74%
|Miami Dolphins
|700
|230
|61
|26.52%
|New York Jets
|606
|104
|27
|25.96%
|Indianapolis Colts
|647
|112
|28
|25.00%
|Buffalo Bills
|716
|170
|42
|24.71%
|Kansas City Chiefs
|832
|286
|69
|24.13%
|Baltimore Ravens
|820
|233
|56
|24.03%
|San Francisco 49ers
|840
|155
|36
|23.23%
|Atlanta Falcons
|621
|147
|34
|23.13%
|Detroit Lions
|785
|276
|63
|22.83%
|Chicago Bears
|676
|163
|36
|22.09%
|Houston Texans
|731
|162
|35
|21.60%
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|698
|240
|51
|21.25%
|Tennessee Titans
|646
|156
|32
|20.51%
|New England Patriots
|640
|267
|54
|20.22%
|Cincinnati Bengals
|646
|186
|37
|19.89%
|Arizona Cardinals
|578
|150
|29
|19.33%
|Las Vegas Raiders
|653
|137
|25
|18.25%
|New York Giants
|636
|338
|59
|17.46%
|Seattle Seahawks
|665
|192
|32
|16.67%
|Los Angeles Chargers
|669
|229
|38
|16.59%
|Washington Commanders
|665
|169
|27
|15.98%
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|769
|391
|60
|15.35%
|New Orleans Saints
|634
|150
|23
|15.33%
|Denver Broncos
|642
|248
|37
|14.92%
|Los Angeles Rams
|712
|261
|38
|14.56%
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|688
|265
|38
|14.34%
|Philadelphia Eagles
|781
|185
|26
|14.05%
|Carolina Panthers
|522
|216
|28
|12.96%
|Dallas Cowboys
|619
|195
|24
|12.31%
|Minnesota Vikings
|679
|393
|46
|11.70%
|Green Bay Packers
|729
|222
|19
|8.56%