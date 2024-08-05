NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 5

• Joey Bosa is dealing with a hand/wrist injury: The star edge defender left Sunday’s practice early with trainers after suffering the apparent injury.

• Quandre Diggs signs with the Titans: Diggs reunites with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams after the two played together in Seattle from 2020-2023.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Titans sign free-agent S Quandre Diggs to a one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans and safety Quandre Diggs agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million on Sunday night.

Long awaited news..

5X All Pro Dad & 3x Pro Bowler @qdiggs6 has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a 1 year deal!#TitanUp — Nino (@qdiggs6) August 4, 2024

Diggs reunites with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams after the two played together in Seattle from 2020-2023. The Titans have completely revamped their secondary this season, also adding cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to the mix.

Diggs has been one of the more reliable safeties in the NFL the past few seasons. He has played more snaps (4,616) than any other safety in the league since the start of 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler has graded out at 71.2 overall or better in four of the past six seasons.

Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa leaves practice with hand/wrist injury

Los Angeles Chargers edge defender Joey Bosa left Sunday’s joint practice with the Rams early with trainers after suffering an apparent left hand/wrist injury.

Joey Bosa shaken up after rush in 11 on 11. Something with his left hand/wrist. Heading inside w trainers now. Bosa had been dominating practice. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 4, 2024

Bosa has played in only 14 games over the past two seasons, but when healthy, he has proven to be one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the NFL. The former Ohio State Buckeye averaged 72 pressures per season in the three years that he played 16 games. He’s earned a PFF overall grade of 85.8 or better five times since being drafted in 2016, ranking among the top 10 edge defenders in each of those seasons.

If the Chargers are going to make some noise in a loaded AFC this season, they are going to need a healthy Bosa to wreak havoc with All-Pro Khalil Mack, who generated 88 pressures and an elite 91.8 PFF overall grade himself in 2023.

Rams WR Puka Nacua week to week with knee injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is considered “week to week” with a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

More injuries in LA: Rams standout WR Puka Nacua is now considered week to week after suffering a knee injury this weekend that one source described as “not serious.” pic.twitter.com/1VVwugcKDn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024

The injury occurred in Sunday's practice but is not considered serious. It seems more probable than not that Nacua will be ready for the Rams' season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.

Los Angeles landed a gem in Nacua when it selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His 90.2 PFF overall grade ranked eighth out of 128 qualifying wide receivers last season. He showed he could step up on the biggest stage as a rookie, catching nine of 10 targets for 181 yards (104 after the catch) and a touchdown against the Lions in the NFC wild-card round.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith showcasing deep-ball explosiveness in camp

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been a standout player at camp, particularly with his big-play ability down the field working in Kellen Moore’s offense. Smith is “showcasing an explosivity the Eagles lacked during their late-season collapse in 2023,” according to beat reporter Brooks Kubena.

DeVonta Smith just caught a long touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. We’re seeing a ton of that in training camp so far from Hurts. Kellen Moore said he’s been “really smooth” and “in command.” Seeing that play out in the vertical game, mostly to Smith. https://t.co/P3qPfvJQKT — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) July 29, 2024

When looking specifically at deep targets (20-plus yards downfield) last season, Smith caught 11 of 25 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. The 25 targets accounted for 20.2% of all his targets in 2023.

As a rookie in 2021, Smith was targeted on deep passes 34 times, or 30.9% of his targets that season. It appears the Eagles are intent on pushing the ball down the field more this season under Moore, something that should benefit Smith entering his fourth NFL campaign.