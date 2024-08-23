NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 23

• Creed Humphrey resets the center market: The Chiefs and Humphrey agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

• Cardinals' Zay Jones faces five-game suspension: Jones, who signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million in May, violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s full suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Chiefs sign C Creed Humphrey to a record-breaking four-year extension

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey to a four-year, $72 million extension, making him the highest-paid center in NFL history.

ESPN Sources: Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed. Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Ken Sarnoff and Andy Simms of 1 of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/AooEM0HMwb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

Humphrey was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has already built quite the resume at just 25 years old. The former Oklahoma Sooner is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro.

Humphrey has played at an elite level since entering the NFL. His 93.0 PFF overall grade since the start of 2021 is the highest of any center in the league. He was featured on PFF's list of top 50 players ahead of the 2024 season, coming in at No. 30.

Bengals EDGE Myles Murphy to miss 4-6 weeks with a knee sprain

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without defensive end Myles Murphy for the next four-to-six weeks with a knee sprain, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Bengals are expecting defensive end Myles Murphy to miss about four-to-six weeks with a knee sprain, per sources. The team will be conservative with the 2023 first-round pick to make sure he’s a full go upon return. pic.twitter.com/6dOcvnmSQm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 22, 2024

The potential six-week timeline is good news for the Bengals, as Murphy went down with a non-contact injury in Tuesday’s practice and there were concerns the injury was more serious.

Murphy was taken in the first round (29th overall) in last year’s draft out of Clemson. He didn’t see the field much in the first half of the season, playing just 85 snaps from Weeks 1-9. Murphy earned more playing time in the second half, with 219 snaps from Weeks 10-18.

He was considered a bit of a project entering the NFL at just 21 years old, but his production at Clemson was off the charts from day one. He led the nation with a 92.5 PFF run-defense grade as a true freshman. Murphy has a rare combination of elite athleticism and physicality, something the Bengals will surely keep in mind and be patient with as he recovers from his injury.

Cardinals WR Zay Jones suspended for five games

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones has been suspended for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL has suspended #AZCardinals WR Zay Jones for the first 5 games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2024

Jones signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million in May. He will be eligible to return Oct. 13 when the Cardinals travel to Green Bay.

Jones spent the past two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the most productive season of his career coming in 2022. In that season, Jones set career highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823).

The Cardinals have quietly built up some pass-catching depth on their offense and should be able to overcome Jones’ absence early in the season. The team drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall in this year’s draft, and he will immediately step into the WR1 role. Both Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch ranked among the top 60 wide receivers in PFF grade last season. Tight end Trey McBride finished 2023 with an 80.5 PFF receiving grade, which ranked fifth best among 49 qualifying tight ends.

Bears acquire EDGE Darrell Taylor from the Seahawks for a 2025 sixth-round pick

The Chicago Bears acquired edge defender Darrell Taylor from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Seahawks are sending LB Darrell Taylor to the #Bears for a 2025 sixth-round pick, per source. pic.twitter.com/eCKZ6bb71G — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2024

Taylor was drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played primarily in passing situations, with just 36% of his snaps coming in run defense. For his career, Taylor has generated 90 pressures across 905 pass-rushing snaps.

According to Pelissero, the Bears were in on a trade for edge defender Matthew Judon before he ultimately landed with the Atlanta Falcons. Taylor will provide the team with some much-needed depth along the defensive line and will be a free agent at the end of the season.