NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 14

• J.J. McCarthy will miss the 2024 season: The Vikings rookie quarterback underwent meniscus surgery. Barring any setbacks, McCarthy should be fully healthy for next year’s training camp.

• Browns extend Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: They signed Owusu-Koramoah to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to miss 2024 season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing a full meniscus repair.

#Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season after having his torn meniscus repaired today by Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Disappointing end to Year 1, but repair gives McCarthy the best chance at a long career. pic.twitter.com/PJuA1cT3zV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 14, 2024

McCarthy was dealing with knee soreness following the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He sat out practice earlier in the week before learning of the diagnosis.

McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft and had an impressive debut, earning an 81.5 PFF overall grade on his 30 snaps. Barring any setbacks, McCarthy should be fully healthy for next year’s training camp.

The Vikings will move forward with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback. Still just 27 years old, Darnold will be playing for his fourth team since he was selected third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. It will be the first time he’s entered the season as a starter since 2021 as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to miss 4-6 weeks with a sternoclavicular injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a sternoclavicular injury.

#Chiefs WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to miss four to six weeks with the sternoclavicular injury he suffered, per multiple sources. Opening night is three weeks from this Thursday night. KC opens up at home vs Baltimore and then Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/0lUx5mDfUP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2024

The timeline puts Brown’s status in doubt for the Chiefs regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals 10 days later in Week 2.

Brown had a career-low 574 receiving yards in 2023 and struggled at times to stay on the field in his two years with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in 26 of a possible 34 games. When healthy, Brown has proven to be a productive player, earning a 76.0 PFF overall grade over 4,042 career snaps.

Rookie Xavier Worthy could be asked to shoulder a heavier workload than originally anticipated to begin the year. The 28th overall pick in this year’s draft broke the NFL Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. Worthy gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes a vertical threat the Chiefs haven’t had since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Browns sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a three-year extension

The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million ($25 million guaranteed).

Sources: The #Browns have agreed to terms with standout, do-it-all LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who cashes in after a Pro Bowl season. He gets a 3-year deal worth up to $39M with $25M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by CAA that gets the 24-year old back to the table quickly. pic.twitter.com/O5fTz8fDNv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah led the Browns with 61 defensive stops last season and earned an 87.4 PFF pass-rush grade, ranking third best among 62 qualifying linebackers. He was a big reason why the Browns had one of the top defenses in the NFL last year, and his efforts landed him a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

Still only 24 years old and just entering his prime, there’s every reason to believe JOK can take his game to another level in the coming years.

RB Jaylen Wright “will have a role” in the Dolphins offense this season

Rookie running back Jaylen Wright has been a standout player in camp and is carving out a role in a loaded Dolphins backfield this season.

NEW: The Miami Dolphins’ 3-Headed Plan at Running Back https://t.co/wr8GJS9TS6 via @PFN365 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 14, 2024

The Dolphins have arguably the deepest running back unit in the NFL with Wright, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Last season, Achane (92.1) and Mostert (84.7) each ranked among the top five running backs in PFF grade. Despite this, the Dolphins traded up into the fourth round of this year’s draft to select Wright out of Tennessee.

Wright had a strong showing in his first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Considering Mostert’s age (32) and extensive injury history and Achane’s small frame/durability concerns, it’s fair to assume Mike McDaniel will split up the playing time as much as possible to keep everyone fresh over the course of the season.