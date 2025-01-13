All
The top priority for every NFL team that missed the playoffs in 2024

2Y8R7TH Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Dalton Wasserman

• The Tennessee Titans are on the clock…and they need a quarterback: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is an accurate, quick-rhythm passer with functional mobility. Cam Ward is a strong-armed playmaker who is unafraid of tight-window throws. The Titans will likely spend the next three months deciding which of the two best fits their franchise.

• The 49ers have to prepare for Brock Purdy negotiations: San Francisco had an all-star team of players who found themselves on the injured/reserve list this season. A healthy version of this team is still a likely playoff contender. The question is how many of those players can continue to fit on this team if Brock Purdy signs a massive extension.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

The 2024 season is over for 18 of the NFL’s 32 teams, so their focus will be on improving their organization in the offseason.

For these teams, the goal now is to evaluate rosters, coaching staff and front-office strategies to identify areas for improvement. Here, we’ll examine each team’s top priorities and provide perspective on how they can strengthen their 2025 campaign.

