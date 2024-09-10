Top NFL edge defenders in Week 1 of the 2024 season

• Aidan Hutchinson was unblockable in Week 1: The Rams had their hands full with Hutchinson, who accounted for 11 quarterback pressures and a 47.7% pass-rush win rate.

• T.J. Watt almost single-handedly crushed the Falcons' offensive hopes: Watt was far too much for Atlanta's Kaleb McGary and finished with the second-best PFF pass-rushing grade among edge defenders in Week 1.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

There is no denying that we are in a golden age of edge rushers. Last year, Myles Garrett earned PFF's highest pass-rushing grade, but the difference between those at the top was negligible. Indeed, you could have made a strong case for Garrett, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, Aidan Hutchinson or Nick Bosa as the league's best at the position and you wouldn’t get too much pushback.

So, will this year be more of the same? Will one be able to separate themselves from the rest? Or will a new contender emerge in the battle of the best edge rushers? Let's look at who had the best get-off in Week 1.

By The Numbers

We'll examine the raw statistics first. Aidan Hutchinson (11) and Micah Parsons (11) led the way with the most quarterback pressures, followed by Boye Mafe (nine). But total pressures can be a misleading statistic. Parsons, for example, had five clean-up pressures to inflate his numbers. The stat also ignores plays nullified by penalty. Anyone who saw the Steelers beat the Falcons will tell you that would unfairly punish T.J. Watt.

A more telling figure is pass-rush win rate, where Hutchinson led the way (47.7%). No player really got close to him in that regard.

The Usual Suspects

Hutchinson earned the highest PFF pass-rushing grade (95.7) among edge defenders in Week 1. He beat out T.J. Watt (94.6) and Myles Garrett (93.9), largely based on the volume of high-quality wins he picked up. His grade distribution chart was a thing of beauty, with an incredible seven +1.5 grades that are reserved for instant wins and creating turnover-worthy plays (fumbles).

It didn’t matter who the Rams had at tackle or which side they played. Hutchinson was winning consistently and quickly. Joe Noteboom, A.J. Arcuri and Warren McClendon were all victims.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that T.J. Watt was on a one-man mission to beat Atlanta and give Kirk Cousins a debut to forget. Kaleb McGary has never been the best pass-protecting right tackle in the league, but he has developed into a solid and reliable one. But Watt was far too much for him, and McGary simply couldn’t contend with the Steelers edge rusher.

Myles Garrett played like you’d expect Myles Garrett to. His being featured as the third example here gives you an idea of just how good Hutchinson and Watt were in Week 1.

Nick Bosa managed five quarterback pressures on Monday Night Football, although one was unblocked and another came on a clean-up play.

Joining The Top Edge Rushers

It wasn’t just the same old at the top. This year was meant to be something of a write-off for the New England Patriots, but Keion White had himself a day. The 2023 second-round pick had a solid enough debut season but posted a career-best pass-rushing grade in Week 1 to land an early spot in the top five. Rounding out that top five is Greg Rousseau, who will hope his Week 1 effort is the start of him joining the upper echelon at the position.

For the full list of grades for edge rushers and all positions, sign up for a PFF+ subscription.