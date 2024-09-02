Top 2024 NFL preseason performers who didn't make the cut

• Dez Fitzpatrick impressed with the Steelers: The former Titans fourth-round pick impressed but couldn’t earn a roster spot with the Steelers.

• Bolton’s performances land him a spot elsewhere: Linebacker Curtis Bolton didn’t make the cut with the Dolphins but landed on the Giants' active roster.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

With just a week to go until the 2024 NFL regular season kicks off, teams have made their roster cuts following preseason, deciding on their 53-man rosters.

There were undoubtedly some tough decisions to make, with some top preseason performers being waived in favor of teams going in another direction. There’s every chance that those performers could, and already have, landed on practice squads and other active rosters, but here are 10 of the top preseason performers who didn’t make the cut.

T AJ Arcuri

The former Michigan State tackle was the Los Angeles Rams‘ seventh-round pick in 2022 and played eight games in that season before spending the 2023 campaign on the practice squad. Arcuri had the chance to stake his case for a roster spot in 2024 and was excellent all preseason.

Arcuri played and started all three preseason games for the Rams, earning an 80.8 PFF overall grade for his efforts, the fourth-highest mark among all tackles, while allowing just two pressures in 82 passing snaps. It was a solid left tackle performance and one that could land him on another practice squad.

Editor's note: Arcuri has since signed to the Rams' practice squad.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2021 but never really kicked on, despite not having a great receiving room in front of him, before being waived by the team in 2022. He then spent the 2023 season on the Steelers' practice squad before earning an opportunity in the preseason.

The receiver caught all five of his targets in the preseason for 130 yards, earning an 89.2 PFF receiving grade, the third-best mark among all receivers in the preseason. His 26.0 yards per reception was a top-10 figure, too. Fitzpatrick was a fourth-round pick for a reason, and he impressed enough with the Steelers in the preseason to earn an opportunity elsewhere.

Gore was an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft before signing with the Bills and impressing in preseason. The former Southern Miss running back showed off his ball-carrying abilities across three preseason games and had the fourth-most carries among running backs.

He led the NFL in rushing yards in the preseason, too, carrying the ball 33 times for 163 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Gore’s 83.2 PFF rushing grade ranked sixth, and his performances led to him being signed to the Bills' practice squad, giving him a chance to be promoted to the 53-man roster mid-season.

TE Brenden Bates

Bates’ impressive preseason efforts weren’t enough for the Bears, who cut him from their roster, but he was soon picked up by the New York Jets, lending credence to his performances in the preseason. Bates earned an 85.8 PFF overall grade across the three preseason games and the Hall of Fame Game, the third-highest mark among tight ends.

The former undrafted free agent caught six of seven targets for 100 yards and flashed his ability to run after the catch, averaging 7.8 yards after the catch. He showed off as a blocker, too, earning a 77.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 74.9 PFF run-blocking grade. That versatility will curry favor in the NFL.

G Jack Anderson

Anderson played just two games in the preseason for the Carolina Panthers but made a noticeable impact during those outings. The former Bills’ seventh-round pick earned an 85.2 PFF overall grade, ranking fourth among guards in the preseason.

He impressively went both games without giving up any quarterback pressure while his 86.5 PFF run-blocking grade was the second highest among all guards. Anderson could provide interesting guard depth for an NFL team and should wind up on a practice squad.

S Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds is an NFL veteran at this point, having played 95 career games and spending time with the Eagles and Titans in the 2023 season. The former first-round pick was cut by the Jaguars before being signed to their practice squad, and his 90.2 PFF overall grade in the preseason was the third highest among all safeties.

Edmunds earned a top-five coverage grade (89.6) and allowed just a 70.1 passer rating when targeted in the preseason. On top of that, he tallied four defensive stops. His experience will likely land him a roster spot during the season.

LB Kristian Welch

Welch has been a bit-part contributor for both the Ravens and Packers over the past four seasons, playing in 57 career games, and 14 for the Packers in 2023. He showed off his ability at linebacker in the preseason for the Packers, earning a 90.1 PFF overall grade across three preseason grades — a top-five figure at the position.

Welch registered 13 tackles and eight stops across three games while earning an 85.6 PFF tackling grade. The former undrafted free agent looked like a safe and assured run defender.

Editor's note: Welch has since signed to the Broncos' 53-man roster.

Morris-Brash was an undrafted free agent out of UCF before signing with the Chargers in the offseason. He played 124 snaps across three games in the preseason and earned an 89.6 PFF overall grade, the third-highest mark among all edge defenders, while registering four pressures and a sack.

He flashed his versatility, too, snagging a 25-yard pick-six against the Cowboys and recording five total stops.

Editor's note: Morris-Brash has since signed to the Chargers' practice squad.

LB Curtis Bolton

Bolton had an exceptional preseason with the Dolphins before signing with the Giants. The former undrafted free agent played the fourth-most snaps among all linebackers and earned an elite 87.1 PFF overall grade for his efforts, registering 19 total tackles and nine stops — tied for the fourth most in the preseason.

He’ll now join the Giants' active roster and will compete for snaps on a defense where he can hopefully flash his talents.

CB Kevin King

Once upon a time, Kevin King was a starter in the NFC Championship game for the Green Bay Packers. Since then, King has suffered multiple injuries and rehabbed to get himself back within a chance of landing on an NFL team. His performances in the preseason might help his case.

King earned an 88.0 PFF overall grade in two preseason games, fifth among all cornerbacks, and allowed zero receptions on four targets. That amounted to an excellent 82.5 PFF coverage grade. If the former second-round pick can prove he’s healthy, he could wind up on an active roster.

Editor's note: King has since signed to the Falcons' practice squad.