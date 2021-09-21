NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 2

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is tackled by Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Sep 21, 2021

Some rookies are already separating themselves from the pack through Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Linebacker Micah Parsons, safety Jevon Holland and tight end Pat Freiermuth are among those making their second appearance on this list.

Let’s get to the top 15 performers.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

1. LB/EDGE Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys — 89.9

Coming out of Penn State, Parsons was not only the best linebacker prospect since we started grading college football in 2014, but we also would have considered him EDGE1 in the 2021 class had that been his position.

Well, it was in Week 2 — and he didn’t disappoint. Parsons finished with eight pressures on 27 pass-rushing snaps for a 90.8 pass-rushing grade. He didn’t even flash many refined moves. Parsons was simply too much to handle physically.

2. LB Jamin Davis, Washington Football Team — 89.0

It wasn’t so much about what Davis did against the Giants — four tackles, including two stops, on 27 snaps — but rather what he didn’t do: get caught out of position. He had only one play downgraded in the game.

3. EDGE Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens — 86.3

No rookie made more big plays this week than Oweh. His hit on Patrick Mahomes helped create an interception on the Chiefs' last drive of the third quarter, and the rookie then forced running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to fumble on Kansas City's last drive of the game. Oweh finished the day with three pressures and three stops for an all-around outstanding performance.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.