NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 2

Some rookies are already separating themselves from the pack through Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Linebacker Micah Parsons, safety Jevon Holland and tight end Pat Freiermuth are among those making their second appearance on this list.

Let’s get to the top 15 performers.

Coming out of Penn State, Parsons was not only the best linebacker prospect since we started grading college football in 2014, but we also would have considered him EDGE1 in the 2021 class had that been his position.

Well, it was in Week 2 — and he didn’t disappoint. Parsons finished with eight pressures on 27 pass-rushing snaps for a 90.8 pass-rushing grade. He didn’t even flash many refined moves. Parsons was simply too much to handle physically.

Still thinking about how quickly Parsons closes here for the sack. A lot of DEs are stumbling to the turf when the QB breaks back across their face like that pic.twitter.com/Omjb1zUGwK — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) September 20, 2021

It wasn’t so much about what Davis did against the Giants — four tackles, including two stops, on 27 snaps — but rather what he didn’t do: get caught out of position. He had only one play downgraded in the game.

Nice job by rookie LB Jamin Davis to attach to the route and make a solid tackle to get off the field on third down. pic.twitter.com/We9zhJ4MqB — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 17, 2021

No rookie made more big plays this week than Oweh. His hit on Patrick Mahomes helped create an interception on the Chiefs' last drive of the third quarter, and the rookie then forced running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to fumble on Kansas City's last drive of the game. Oweh finished the day with three pressures and three stops for an all-around outstanding performance.

ODAFE OWEH WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE! NOW ON NBC! pic.twitter.com/6hDbrKClBX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021