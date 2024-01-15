Use code 30MDS for 30% OFF Annual

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Scores and recaps for every game

2WC8JKB Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is introduced before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By PFF.com
Jan 15, 2024

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every game from Super Wild Card Weekend, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Click below to jump to a game:

CLV@HST | MIA@KC | GB@DAL | LAR@DET | PIT@BUF | PHI@TB

Houston Texans 45, Cleveland Browns 14

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Offensive spotlight: Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik put on a clinic. Stroud went 16-for-21 for 277 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. All three of his touchdowns came off play action, with two of them coming on big plays to tight ends Brevin Jordan and Dalton Schultz.

Click here for the full game recap

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Miami Dolphins 7

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Defensive spotlight: Chiefs interior defensive lineman Chris Jones recorded a hit and two hurries against the Dolphins, but he produced another six pass-rush wins that would have resulted in pressure had Tua Tagovailoa not gotten the ball out before Jones could get there.

Click here for the full game recap

Green Bay Packers 48, Dallas Cowboys 32

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Rookie spotlight: The Packers receivers are predominantly made up of young players, so it wasn’t a surprise to see several rookie pass catchers making plays in this game. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave each had multiple receptions. Perhaps the only surprising thing was that Jayden Reed had zero catches from three targets.

Click here for the full game recap

Detroit Lions 24, Los Angeles Rams 23

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Offensive spotlight: Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford went blow for blow in the early going. Both are on track to earn 70.0-plus game grades, pending reviews. Goff finished with a 91.7% adjusted completion percentage — accounting for drops, batted passes, spikes and throwaways. There have been only 11 postseason games of a quarterback going above 90.0% in the PFF era, and Goff, pending final reviews, is on track to own two of them.

Click here for the full game recap

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills 

PFF's Best Bets Tool uses PFF data to uncover the biggest edges in the betting market.

Coming soon!

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PFF's Best Bets Tool uses PFF data to uncover the biggest edges in the betting market.

Coming soon!

 

