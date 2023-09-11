A statistical review of NFL Week 1: 49ers passing game soars, Bengals struggle against the Browns

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 1 game, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from Thursday Night Football, check out PFF Premium Stats.
Click below to jump to a game:
CAR@ATL | HOU@BAL | CIN@CLE | SF@PIT | TB@MIN | JAX@IND | ARZ@WSH | TEN@NO | LAR@SEA | MIA@LAC | GB@CHI | LVR@DEN | PHI@NE | DAL@NYG
Baltimore Ravens 25, Houston Texans 9
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Cleveland Browns 24, Cincinnati Bengals 3
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
San Francisco 49ers 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 7
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Minnesota Vikings 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Indianapolis Colts 21
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Washington Commanders 20, Arizona Cardinals 16
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle Seahawks 13
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Miami Dolphins 36, Los Angeles Chargers 34
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Green Bay Packers 38, Chicago Bears 20
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Las Vegas Raiders 17, Denver Broncos 16
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Philadelphia Eagles 25, New England Patriots 20
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Dallas Cowboys 40, New York Giants 0
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary