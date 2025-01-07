2024 NFL season-long statistical review: Team tiers, pass rates and more

• Ravens finish in a tier of their own: Baltimore paced the league in passing and rushing efficiency on its way to claiming the AFC North title.

• Rams enter the postseason having faced the NFL's toughest schedule: When looking at offensive and defensive strength, no team dealt with tougher foes than Los Angeles.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

This article caps our weekly statistical reviews of all NFL teams during the 2024 regular season, encompassing all 18 weeks.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades from the 2024 NFL season, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

Playoff teams are highlighted on the following charts.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency: