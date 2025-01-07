Rookie grades and snaps for all 32 teams after the 2024 NFL regular season

• Bucky Irving is the highest-graded rookie: Irving totaled 1,514 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his ability to excel both as a runner and receiver. He averaged an impressive 4.03 yards after contact per carry on the ground and forced 57 missed tackles on 207 rushing attempts.

• The Rams' rookie class made an impact: Rams rookies combined to play 4,864 snaps in 2024. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Vikings rookies combined for only 464 snaps.

Rookies have a knack for injecting excitement into the NFL, and the 2024 class was no exception.

From first-round stars to late-round gems, these young players made their presence felt across the league. As we wrap up the season, here's a team-by-team breakdown of how every rookie fared, highlighting their PFF grades and snap counts to provide a comprehensive look at their contributions. Whether they were starters, rotational pieces, or depth players, here’s how each team’s rookie class performed.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH