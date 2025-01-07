Rookie grades and snaps for all 32 teams after the 2024 NFL regular season

• Bucky Irving is the highest-graded rookie: Irving totaled 1,514 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his ability to excel both as a runner and receiver. He averaged an impressive 4.03 yards after contact per carry on the ground and forced 57 missed tackles on 207 rushing attempts.
• The Rams' rookie class made an impact: Rams rookies combined to play 4,864 snaps in 2024. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Vikings rookies combined for only 464 snaps.
• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!
Rookies have a knack for injecting excitement into the NFL, and the 2024 class was no exception.
From first-round stars to late-round gems, these young players made their presence felt across the league. As we wrap up the season, here's a team-by-team breakdown of how every rookie fared, highlighting their PFF grades and snap counts to provide a comprehensive look at their contributions. Whether they were starters, rotational pieces, or depth players, here’s how each team’s rookie class performed.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
San Francisco 49ers
|Name
|Pos.
|Offense/defense snaps played
|PFF grade
|Dominick Puni
|G
|1078
|81.9
|Malik Mustapha
|S
|755
|63.9
|Renardo Green
|CB
|675
|69.2
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|455
|63.9
|Evan Anderson
|DI
|267
|60.8
|Isaac Guerendo
|HB
|227
|64.6
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|106
|62.4
|Tatum Bethune
|LB
|52
|72.9
Chicago Bears
|Name
|Pos.
|Offense/defense snaps played
|PFF grade
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|1122
|67.9
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|952
|63.7
|Austin Booker
|ED
|283
|54.2
|Kiran Amegadjie
|T
|126
|43.5
|Reddy Steward
|CB
|18
|75.1