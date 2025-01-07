All
Rookie grades and snaps for all 32 teams after the 2024 NFL regular season

2YDT226 Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix celebrates against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

By Mark Chichester

Bucky Irving is the highest-graded rookie: Irving totaled 1,514 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his ability to excel both as a runner and receiver. He averaged an impressive 4.03 yards after contact per carry on the ground and forced 57 missed tackles on 207 rushing attempts.

• The Rams' rookie class made an impact: Rams rookies combined to play 4,864 snaps in 2024. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Vikings rookies combined for only 464 snaps.

Rookies have a knack for injecting excitement into the NFL, and the 2024 class was no exception.

From first-round stars to late-round gems, these young players made their presence felt across the league. As we wrap up the season, here's a team-by-team breakdown of how every rookie fared, highlighting their PFF grades and snap counts to provide a comprehensive look at their contributions. Whether they were starters, rotational pieces, or depth players, here’s how each team’s rookie class performed.

San Francisco 49ers

Name Pos. Offense/defense snaps played PFF grade
Dominick Puni G 1078 81.9
Malik Mustapha S 755 63.9
Renardo Green CB 675 69.2
Ricky Pearsall WR 455 63.9
Evan Anderson DI 267 60.8
Isaac Guerendo HB 227 64.6
Jacob Cowing WR 106 62.4
Tatum Bethune LB 52 72.9

Chicago Bears

Name Pos. Offense/defense snaps played PFF grade
Caleb Williams QB 1122 67.9
Rome Odunze WR 952 63.7
Austin Booker ED 283 54.2
Kiran Amegadjie T 126 43.5
Reddy Steward CB 18 75.1

