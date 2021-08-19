NFL News & Analysis

Reviewing top second-year quarterback performances from Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packvstexans 0814210084djp

By Seth Galina
Aug 19, 2021

The 2020 rookie crop of quarterbacks was robbed of a preseason last year, so 2021 is our first chance to see them in a real offseason game environment.

The three most important second-year quarterbacks to evaluate are Tua Tagovailoa, Jacob Eason and Jordan Love. Tagovailoa will start again for the Miami Dolphins, Eason is in a battle with rookie Sam Ehlinger to take over for the injured Carson Wentz as the Indianapolis Colts‘ starter and Jordan Love has the unenviable task of eventually replacing Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers.

We'll also look at the Philadelphia EaglesJalen Hurts and Denver Broncos signal-caller Drew Lock. Although the latter is a third-year starter, his quarterback battle with Teddy Bridgewater is highly important. 

Tua Tagovailoa Can’t Get to the Finish Line

The Dolphins' second-year signal-caller was putting on a clinic of quarterback play in preseason Week 1 before getting yanked after an ill-fated throw that resulted in an interception. 

Tagovailoa didn't like the frontside patterns, so he looked to the backside out-breaking routes. And while both backside routes looked to be coming open, Tagovailoa might have felt he was too late in seeing them. So, he reset to the frontside and found what looked like a wide-open Mike Gesicki, who had created separation after a busted man-to-man assignment by a Chicago Bears linebacker. The Bears' safety, however, was standing nearby and undercut the pass.

