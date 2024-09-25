2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 4

• What a night for Jayden Daniels: Daniels was sensational in the Commanders' upset win against the Bengals on Monday night. The first-round pick completed 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

• Sam Darnold clinical in the red zone: Darnold dropped back to pass 10 times in the red zone in Week 3, second to only Caleb Williams for the week. He finished 6-of-10 for 33 yards and four touchdowns, throwing an accurate pass on seven of his attempts.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz, using play action and more.

To unlock these PFF grades and explore even more advanced statistics, sign up for PFF+ today!

Week 4 Quarterback rankings