2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 12

• Bo Nix was efficient in Week 11: Nix was surgical against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 28-of-33 attempts for 308 yards and four touchdowns.

• Josh Allen takes down the Chiefs: The Bills quarterback completed 4-of-7 deep attempts for 100 yards, racking up big-time throws yet zero turnover-worthy plays.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

Week 12 Quarterback rankings