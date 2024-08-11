All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Cincinnati Bengals 14

2XRJBJ3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) gets a pass away as Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackles Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) and Zach Carter (95) pressure him in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Ben Cooper
Cincinnati Bengals Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ first-stringers effortlessly marched down the field for seven points, and rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton later scored his first NFL touchdown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to rest most of their starters, but several of their rookies stood out, including first-round offensive lineman Graham Barton and running back Bucky Irving.

Each team's defensive staff will be largely pleased with positive efforts in the Buccaneers' 17-14 triumph in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie center Graham Barton threw an intimidating block on fellow first-year man Bucky Irving‘s touchdown run. It was the highlight of an elite run-game performance from Barton across seven such snaps, as well as a clean day in pass protection on 11 snaps.

Barton played most of the first half and is poised to earn a stellar PFF overall game grade.

Honorable Mention: Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton scored his first NFL touchdown and hauled in a nearly massive contested catch with 40 seconds remaining. Cincinnati's wide receiver group is set to strike fear into secondaries this season.

BOX SCORE

Buccaneers Bengals
Total points 17 14
Total offensive plays 73 50
Average EPA per play -0.018 -0.119
Total net yards 388 288
Avg yards per play 5.3 5.8
Total first downs 22 12
Rushing first downs 5 1
Passing first downs 15 10
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 35% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 38% 13%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 7.7 5.2
Avg yards per drive 35.3 24
Avg points per drive 1.6 1.2
Red-zone posessions 4 1
Red-zone plays 15 4
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.