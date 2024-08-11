NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Cincinnati Bengals 14

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ first-stringers effortlessly marched down the field for seven points, and rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton later scored his first NFL touchdown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to rest most of their starters, but several of their rookies stood out, including first-round offensive lineman Graham Barton and running back Bucky Irving.

Each team's defensive staff will be largely pleased with positive efforts in the Buccaneers' 17-14 triumph in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie center Graham Barton threw an intimidating block on fellow first-year man Bucky Irving‘s touchdown run. It was the highlight of an elite run-game performance from Barton across seven such snaps, as well as a clean day in pass protection on 11 snaps.

Barton played most of the first half and is poised to earn a stellar PFF overall game grade.

Honorable Mention: Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton scored his first NFL touchdown and hauled in a nearly massive contested catch with 40 seconds remaining. Cincinnati's wide receiver group is set to strike fear into secondaries this season.

BOX SCORE

Buccaneers Bengals Total points 17 14 Total offensive plays 73 50 Average EPA per play -0.018 -0.119 Total net yards 388 288 Avg yards per play 5.3 5.8 Total first downs 22 12 Rushing first downs 5 1 Passing first downs 15 10 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 35% 36% Fourth-down efficiency 38% 13% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 7.7 5.2 Avg yards per drive 35.3 24 Avg points per drive 1.6 1.2 Red-zone posessions 4 1 Red-zone plays 15 4 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

