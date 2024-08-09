NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: New England Patriots 17, Carolina Panthers 3

Punts, pre-snap penalties and rain. The NFL preseason is back. A handful of drops and 13 combined punts punctuated a seven-point first half between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, before New England extended its lead in the fourth quarter.

Most notably for the Patriots, rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III made their debuts and didn't look overwhelmed. Milton led several successful drives, ultimately helping New England pull out a 17-3 win over Carolina. Most notably for the Panthers, veteran punter Johnny Hekker‘s leg remains strong.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Patriots rookie guard Layden Robinson would have been hard to notice in this contest just from watching on TV, as he was rarely at fault for negative plays. The fourth-rounder allowed one quarterback hurry on a strong workload of 30 pass-blocking snaps and was the team's best run-blocker after the first review of the game.

The Texas A&M product didn't particularly excel in college, especially during his final two seasons, but his first taste of NFL action — 21 snaps at left guard and 27 at right guard — proved to be a glimpse at what could be an excellent future.

BOX SCORE

Panthers Patriots Total points 3 17 Total offensive plays 52 64 Average EPA per play -0.371 -0.106 Total net yards 128 254 Avg yards per play 2.5 4 Total first downs 7 16 Rushing first downs 2 5 Passing first downs 5 11 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 14% 40% Fourth-down efficiency 8% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 5 6.1 Avg yards per drive 9.8 19.5 Avg points per drive 0.2 1.3 Red-zone posessions 0 1 Red-zone plays 0 2 Red-zone TDs 0 1 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100%

