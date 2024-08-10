NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Green Bay Packers 23, Cleveland Browns 10

The Green Bay Packers‘ preseason starts the same way their regular season ended last year, with a win. The Packers largely dominated the Cleveland Browns in front of their home fans, securing a 23-10 win Saturday.
It didn't take Packers quarterback Jordan Love long to show that he's ready to build off his blistering end to the 2023 season, uncorking a beautiful pass to Dontayvion Wicks that resulted in a 65-yard touchdown. Love only played two series, finishing two-of-three for 63 yards and a touchdown.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Packers edge defender Lukas Van Ness showcased the talent that made Green Bay draft him with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. The second-year defender recorded four pressures and two more pass-rush wins for an impressive 28.4% pass-rush win rate across 14 pass-rush snaps. He also notched a stop against the run to round out his notable performance.
BOX SCORE
|Packers
|Browns
|Total points
|23
|10
|Total offensive plays
|63
|56
|Average EPA per play
|0.113
|-0.192
|Total net yards
|375
|245
|Avg yards per play
|6
|4.4
|Total first downs
|18
|15
|Rushing first downs
|7
|5
|Passing first downs
|10
|9
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|60%
|46%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|17%
|14%
|Possessions
|9
|8
|Avg plays per drive
|7.5
|7.1
|Avg yards per drive
|37.5
|27.2
|Avg points per drive
|2.3
|1.1
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|2
|Red-zone plays
|13
|9
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|75%
|50%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
