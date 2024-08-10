All
NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Green Bay Packers 23, Cleveland Browns 10

2XRHJBN Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By PFF Editorial Team
Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers‘ preseason starts the same way their regular season ended last year, with a win. The Packers largely dominated the Cleveland Browns in front of their home fans, securing a 23-10 win Saturday.

It didn't take Packers quarterback Jordan Love long to show that he's ready to build off his blistering end to the 2023 season, uncorking a beautiful pass to Dontayvion Wicks that resulted in a 65-yard touchdown. Love only played two series, finishing two-of-three for 63 yards and a touchdown.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Packers edge defender Lukas Van Ness showcased the talent that made Green Bay draft him with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. The second-year defender recorded four pressures and two more pass-rush wins for an impressive 28.4% pass-rush win rate across 14 pass-rush snaps. He also notched a stop against the run to round out his notable performance.

BOX SCORE

Packers Browns
Total points 23 10
Total offensive plays 63 56
Average EPA per play 0.113 -0.192
Total net yards 375 245
Avg yards per play 6 4.4
Total first downs 18 15
Rushing first downs 7 5
Passing first downs 10 9
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 60% 46%
Fourth-down efficiency 17% 14%
Possessions 9 8
Avg plays per drive 7.5 7.1
Avg yards per drive 37.5 27.2
Avg points per drive 2.3 1.1
Red-zone possessions 4 2
Red-zone plays 13 9
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 50%

