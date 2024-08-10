NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Green Bay Packers 23, Cleveland Browns 10

The Green Bay Packers‘ preseason starts the same way their regular season ended last year, with a win. The Packers largely dominated the Cleveland Browns in front of their home fans, securing a 23-10 win Saturday.

It didn't take Packers quarterback Jordan Love long to show that he's ready to build off his blistering end to the 2023 season, uncorking a beautiful pass to Dontayvion Wicks that resulted in a 65-yard touchdown. Love only played two series, finishing two-of-three for 63 yards and a touchdown.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Packers edge defender Lukas Van Ness showcased the talent that made Green Bay draft him with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. The second-year defender recorded four pressures and two more pass-rush wins for an impressive 28.4% pass-rush win rate across 14 pass-rush snaps. He also notched a stop against the run to round out his notable performance.

BOX SCORE

Packers Browns Total points 23 10 Total offensive plays 63 56 Average EPA per play 0.113 -0.192 Total net yards 375 245 Avg yards per play 6 4.4 Total first downs 18 15 Rushing first downs 7 5 Passing first downs 10 9 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 60% 46% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 14% Possessions 9 8 Avg plays per drive 7.5 7.1 Avg yards per drive 37.5 27.2 Avg points per drive 2.3 1.1 Red-zone possessions 4 2 Red-zone plays 13 9 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 50%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION