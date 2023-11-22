Playoff, Super Bowl probabilities for all 32 NFL teams

• The Philadelphia Eagles are a lock for the playoffs: The Eagles have a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to the PFF power rankings.

• A tough road for the Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore has the seventh-hardest remaining schedule, the toughest of all current division leaders.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

We’re 11 weeks into the 2023 NFL season, and the league's teams have only six or seven games left to position themselves for the playoffs.

Teams are rising to the top, and we already have some that are all but certain to make the playoffs. Here’s our look at the teams with the highest probability of making the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl, per PFF's power rankings.

Philadelphia Eagles: 22% to win Super Bowl & >99.9% to make playoffs

The Eagles are projected to win over 13 games.

They have the 17th-hardest remaining schedule.

They have games against the Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks before ending the season against the Cardinals and Giants twice.

Kansas City Chiefs: 17% to win Super Bowl & 96% to make playoffs

The Chiefs are guaranteed the No. 1 seed if they win out.

They have the 16th-hardest remaining schedule.

Patrick Mahomes and company are projected to win the AFC West 91% of the time, the highest division-win percentage in the league.

Baltimore Ravens: 13% to win Super Bowl & 95% to make playoffs

Baltimore has the seventh-hardest remaining schedule, the toughest of all current division leaders.

They are projected to win the AFC North 60% of the time, the lowest of every division leader outside of the New Orleans Saints.

Five of their final six games are against teams in the top half of the PFF power rankings.

San Francisco 49ers: 10% to win Super Bowl & 97% to make playoffs

The 49ers are projected to win NFC West 82% of the time, the third-highest mark in the league.

They are projected to go to the Super Bowl 19% of the time, trailing only the Eagles in the NFC.

The Niners have the 15th-hardest remaining schedule.

Detroit Lions: 7% to win Super Bowl & 98% to make playoffs

The Lions are the most likely team outside of the Eagles to make the playoffs.

They have the 13th-hardest remaining schedule.

They are projected to win 12 games, which would win the NFC North unless the Vikings win out.

Dallas Cowboys: 6% to win Super Bowl & 94% to make playoffs

The Cowboys have the sixth-hardest remaining schedule.

Dallas currently has the highest Super Bowl win probability of any non-division leader.

They have played the fourth-easiest schedule to date.

Miami Dolphins: 5% to win Super Bowl & 86% to make playoffs

The Dolphins are projected to go to the Super Bowl 11% of the time.

They have the 11th-hardest remaining schedule.

Their next four games come against teams ranked 18th or worse in the PFF power rankings.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4% to win Super Bowl & 90% to make playoffs

The Jaguars have the 11th-easiest remaining schedule

Three of their final seven games will come against quarterbacks who weren’t starters at the start of the year.

Jacksonville is projected to win the AFC South 72% of the time.

Minnesota Vikings: 3% to win Super Bowl & 83% to make playoffs

The Vikings played the 13th-hardest schedule to date.

They have the 14th-hardest remaining schedule.

They are projected to go to the Super Bowl 6% of the time.

Buffalo Bills: 3% to win Super Bowl & 41% to make playoffs

The Bills have the lowest playoff probability of all teams with a 3%-plus Super Bowl win probability.

They have the hardest remaining schedule.

Their next three games come against the first-, second- and sixth-ranked teams in the PFF power rankings.

Cleveland Browns: 3% to win Super Bowl & 84% to make playoffs