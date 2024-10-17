Introducing Disruption Rate: Measuring the effectiveness of defensive pressure on designed pass plays

• The New York Giants defense has been doing its job: The Giants have disrupted 24.37% of passing plays this season, the highest rate in the NFL.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

Up next is “Disruption Rate,” which provides insights into a team's ability to effectively disrupt opposing passing offenses.

What is Pass-Rush Disruption Rate?

This metric evaluates the number of designed pass plays (excluding spikes) that do not result in a targeted pass. It specifically excludes all pass plays that involve scrambles, sacks, batted passes, plays where the quarterback was hit as he threw the ball and throwaways.

Focusing on these parameters, the Disruption Rate provides insights into a team's ability to effectively disrupt opposing offenses.

