Introducing Disruption Rate: Measuring the effectiveness of defensive pressure on designed pass plays

2WB025A New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) leads the defense onto the field before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By PFF.com

• The New York Giants defense has been doing its job: The Giants have disrupted 24.37% of passing plays this season, the highest rate in the NFL.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

Up next is “Disruption Rate,” which provides insights into a team's ability to effectively disrupt opposing passing offenses.

What is Pass-Rush Disruption Rate?

This metric evaluates the number of designed pass plays (excluding spikes) that do not result in a targeted pass. It specifically excludes all pass plays that involve scrambles, sacks, batted passes, plays where the quarterback was hit as he threw the ball and throwaways.

Focusing on these parameters, the Disruption Rate provides insights into a team's ability to effectively disrupt opposing offenses.

Disruption Rate (2024)

Team Dropbacks faced Disruptions Disruption Rate
New York Giants 238 58 24.37%
Houston Texans 227 54 23.79%
Los Angeles Chargers 190 43 22.63%
Las Vegas Raiders 223 48 21.52%
Denver Broncos 250 52 20.80%
New York Jets 222 45 20.27%
Arizona Cardinals 208 42 20.19%
Kansas City Chiefs 207 41 19.81%
Seattle Seahawks 223 44 19.73%
Pittsburgh Steelers 227 44 19.38%
Cincinnati Bengals 238 46 19.33%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 295 57 19.32%
Chicago Bears 224 43 19.20%
Tennessee Titans 172 33 19.19%
Philadelphia Eagles 191 36 18.85%
Los Angeles Rams 164 30 18.29%
Green Bay Packers 247 45 18.22%
Baltimore Ravens 271 49 18.08%
Minnesota Vikings 268 48 17.91%
New Orleans Saints 269 48 17.84%
Dallas Cowboys 208 37 17.79%
Jacksonville Jaguars 270 48 17.78%
Miami Dolphins 150 26 17.33%
Indianapolis Colts 230 39 16.96%
Cleveland Browns 212 35 16.51%
Washington Commanders 215 35 16.28%
Buffalo Bills 241 38 15.77%
New England Patriots 241 38 15.77%
Detroit Lions 250 37 14.80%
San Francisco 49ers 225 33 14.67%
Carolina Panthers 208 30 14.42%
Atlanta Falcons 230 33 14.35%

Disruption Rate (2023)

Team Dropbacks Disruptions Disruption Rate
Buffalo Bills 695 158 22.73%
Green Bay Packers 653 146 22.36%
Kansas City Chiefs 683 147 21.52%
New York Jets 638 136 21.32%
Miami Dolphins 696 148 21.26%
Las Vegas Raiders 678 143 21.09%
Cleveland Browns 658 138 20.97%
Dallas Cowboys 644 132 20.50%
Cincinnati Bengals 679 133 19.59%
Baltimore Ravens 779 152 19.51%
Atlanta Falcons 662 129 19.49%
New Orleans Saints 671 129 19.23%
Pittsburgh Steelers 690 130 18.84%
Tennessee Titans 690 127 18.41%
Detroit Lions 710 129 18.17%
Los Angeles Rams 719 130 18.08%
Washington Commanders 700 125 17.86%
Arizona Cardinals 611 109 17.84%
Seattle Seahawks 702 125 17.81%
Denver Broncos 675 120 17.78%
Jacksonville Jaguars 727 129 17.74%
Houston Texans 696 121 17.39%
San Francisco 49ers 751 128 17.04%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 719 121 16.83%
Indianapolis Colts 668 112 16.77%
Los Angeles Chargers 701 115 16.41%
New England Patriots 673 110 16.34%
Carolina Panthers 553 89 16.09%
Minnesota Vikings 698 111 15.90%
New York Giants 661 103 15.58%
Philadelphia Eagles 780 119 15.26%
Chicago Bears 707 102 14.43%
