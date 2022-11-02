NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 9

• Top three goes unchanged: The Philadelphia Eagles remain the unquestioned No. 1 offensive line in the NFL.

• Chiefs up to No. 4: Kansas City's unit is run blocking well despite a tackle duo that's struggling in pass protection.

• Bengals drop back down: After moving into the top 25 last week, Cincinnati's woeful Monday Night Football performance has the line at No. 27.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units give an incredible advantage to everything on offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 8)

Projected Week 9 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

The Steelers' defensive front caused a few problems for the Eagles' line, but nothing catastrophic. While four of the five starters allowed multiple pressures, no one surrendered more than three.

The Eagles have the best team PFF pass-blocking grade in the NFL through Week 8.

Upcoming Opponent: Houston Texans

Houston’s defensive front has talented players but they aren’t performing up to their abilities. They rank 31st in yards per attempt allowed rushing and generate a below-average volume of pressure.

Projected Week 9 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Hjalte Froholdt

RT Jack Conklin

Even without Wyatt Teller in the lineup, the Browns stomped the Bengals on Monday night. Hjalte Frodoldt had a perfect day in pass protection.

Jedrick Wills Jr. has allowed 21 pressures this season, more than double the next-highest figure on the Browns.

The Browns are the best-graded run-blocking line in the NFL this season.

Upcoming Opponent: BYE

Projected Week 9 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Ronnie Stanley played 61 of 76 snaps against the Buccaneers on Thursday night, allowing no pressure all game.

Rookie Tyler Linderbaum leads the team with 10 pressures surrendered.

Upcoming Opponent: New Orleans Saints

The Saints' defense has been underachieving, but they showed up last week, putting Derek Carr under pressure 41.4% of the time.

Projected Week 9 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

The Chiefs line sports the third-best run-blocking grade in the NFL this season.

Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie have now combined for 44 pressures allowed and seven penalties as a tackle duo this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee can generate pressure even without elite edge rushers. Jeffery Simmons is a problem on the interior, currently grading behind only Chris Jones among interior defenders.