NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 8

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units give an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 7)

Projected Week 8 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

All five starters are operating at a high level, with none accounting for double-digit pressures after seven weeks of the season.

Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce each have earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0.

Upcoming Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are still a different unit up front without T.J. Watt Cameron Heyward is a force, but the rest of the defensive front is overmatched on paper against Philadelphia.

Projected Week 8 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Hjalte Froholdt

RT Jack Conklin



Wyatt Teller missed Week 7 against Baltimore and will likely be out this week as well, and Hjalte Froholdt is a notable step down in quality.

Froholdt gave up three pressures — including two sacks — against the Ravens.

Upcoming Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson leads the Bengals with 28 pressures, but in his only game against the Browns last season he managed just one pressure (a sack).

Projected Week 8 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Ronnie Stanley played 55-of-64 snaps on offense in Week 7 and allowed just two hurries despite being matched up with Myles Garrett for much of the day.

No lineman allowed more than two pressures against the Browns.

Upcoming Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are now surrendering 6.4 yards per rushing attempt, the second-worst figure in the NFL. They are also below league average as a pass-rushing unit.

Projected Week 8 Starters:

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Yosh Nijman

David Bakhtiari’s surgically repaired knee flared up again last week, and he subsequently missed the Packers' Week 7 game. Fourth-round rookie Zach Tom played in his stead, allowing no pressure.

A re-shuffle saw Elgton Jenkins kick in to guard, where he earned the worst PFF game grade of his season. Jenkins has quality play at guard on his resume, and so we would expect him to be better this week.

Upcoming Opponent: Buffalo Bills

The Bills lead the league in pressure rate (43.6%) while ranking last in blitz rate (13.7%). They field the best front four in football.