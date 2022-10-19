NFL Offensive Line Rankings ahead of Week 7

• Ravens move into the top five: Ronnie Stanley played 51 of 59 snaps for the Ravens this past week and did not surrender any pressure.

• Chargers slide five spots: Center Corey Linsley missed this week due to illness, and the interior was a mess in his absence.

• Dolphins come in at No. 32: Greg Little surrendered nine pressures and three sacks at left tackle this past week and now has an overall grade of just 28.0 for the season.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units give an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 6 )

Projected Week 7 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

• The Eagles keep flirting with injury on the offensive line but are escaping long-term absences. Johnson left his side's Week 6 game with a concussion, but a well-timed bye week should see him return to the lineup.

• All five starters are operating at a high level, with none of the five accounting for double-digit pressures after six weeks of the season.

Upcoming Opponent: BYE

Projected Week 7 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

• Cleveland’s offense struggled against New England, but the line was largely very good. Teller had an unusually bad day in pass protection, letting up one pressure across seven snaps before leaving the game with a calf injury.

• The entire line has above-average run-blocking and pass-protection grades on the season.

Upcoming Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

• The Ravens are uncharacteristically better rushing the passer than against the run this season, incentivizing the Browns to keep the ball on the ground even more than usual.

Projected Week 7 Starters:

LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Michael Onwenu

RT Isaiah Wynn

• Wynn had a disaster of a day against the Cleveland Browns, surrendering four pressures and a penalty en route to a 24.3 PFF grade. The rest of the line held up far better.

• Rookie Cole Strange now has a PFF pass-blocking grade of 69.8 and has allowed just eight pressures in six games.

Upcoming Opponent: Chicago Bears

• The Bears have by far the most inept pass rush in the NFL this season. They have the lowest pressure rate by some distance, so New England’s passing attack should be at its best.

Projected Week 7 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

• Stanley played 51 of a possible 59 snaps for the Ravens this past week and did not surrender any pressure. He has yet to surrender pressure since returning from injury.

• Rookie Tyler Linderbaum struggled against the sheer size of Dexter Lawrence, allowing three pressures and several more pass-blocking losses in the game.

Upcoming Opponent: Cleveland Browns

• Myles Garrett will severely test Ronnie Stanley. Garrett is playing as well as any edge rusher in the game, tallying 28 pressures from five games.