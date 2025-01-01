2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 18

• Browns, Cowboys and Rams among this week's biggest risers: Cleveland and Dallas are up five spots, while Los Angeles is up six places to No. 13 after Week 17.

• Ravens jump to No. 6: Their offensive line allowed four pressures — and no sacks — on 19 pass plays against Houston, leading to a 10th-ranked 89.5 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will monitor NFL offensive line play all season long and highlight each team's biggest weak-link players. With Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 18 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles‘ offensive line once again showed why it's the league's best, allowing only two quarterback hurries on 20 dropbacks against a Cowboys defense that enjoyed a lot of success rushing opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks. As a result, the unit earned a 95.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which led the NFL in Week 17.

Left guard Landon Dickerson led the way. He did not allow any pressure and earned an 86.0 PFF pass-blocking grade this week, which ranked fourth among guards.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata’s 85.5 PFF overall grade in Week 17 led all offensive tackles.