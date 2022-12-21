NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 16

• Ravens move back up to No. 2: After dropping to No. 4 following last week, Baltimore is back into the top two after doing a decent job against Myles Garrett and Cleveland.

• Jets plummet to No. 30: The offensive line struggled against the Lions in Week 15, with only one starter earning a PFF pass-blocking grade above 55.0.

• Buccaneers join top 10: Tampa Bay is now tied with No. 1 Philadelphia for the best PFF pass-blocking efficiency mark in the league.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 15)

Projected Week 16 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

There are no weak links on this line. The unit allowed five total pressures against Chicago in Week 15 but did perform curiously below its typical run-blocking level.

Lane Johnson has not allowed a sack since November 2020.

Upcoming Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has the league’s best pass rush. They lead the NFL in pressure rate (40.7%), and Micah Parsons has 71 pressures on the edge.

Projected Week 16 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Nobody on the line allowed more than three hurries in Week 15 despite going up against Myles Garrett

The Ravens have allowed just 96 pressures as an offensive line this season despite injuries being a factor.

Upcoming Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Only Chicago has a less effective pass rush than the Falcons this season. They generate pressure just 23.3% of the time.

Projected Week 16 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Three members of the line allowed three or more pressures against the Houston Texans this past week in a far closer game than most expected.

Center Creed Humphrey has still yet to surrender a sack this season, the only starter on the line still protecting a zero in that category.

Upcoming Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is the only member of the Seahawks defense to have more than 30 pressures on the season. In their past four games, the Seahawks are allowing 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.

Projected Week 16 Starters:

LT Zach Tom

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Yosh Nijman

Rookie Zach Tom allowed just one hurry against the Rams on Monday night and has earned impressive PFF pass-blocking grades in both of his past two games in relief of David Bakhtiari at left tackle.

The Packers line is one of six that has surrendered fewer than 100 total pressures this season (99).

Upcoming Opponent: Miami Dolphins

Miami has several threats up front, but the most potent is probably second-year rusher Jaelan Phillips . He primarily squares off against a team’s right tackle but will pop up in different alignments throughout the game.