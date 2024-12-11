2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 15

• The Eagles regain their throne: Having dominated PFF's offensive line rankings in recent years, Philadelphia is back at No. 1 after a hiatus.

• Atlanta surges five spots: The Falcons' offensive line posted a league-leading 96.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 14.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will monitor NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

Philadelphia’s offensive line continues to play at a high level in pass protection. The unit surrendered just four pressures — albeit including one sack — on 27 pass plays against Carolina in Week 14. The group's resulting 90.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating placed fourth in the NFL this week.

Right guard Mekhi Becton had an excellent game against the Panthers, earning an 88.3 PFF overall grade that ranked third among guards in Week 14.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata is the only offensive tackle in the NFL this season who has earned 90.0-plus PFF grades in pass blocking and run blocking.