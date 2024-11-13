2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11

• Broncos join the Lions in the top two: Denver is up two spots from last week, taking over the No. 2 ranking after allowing just two pressures and no sacks on 33 dropbacks against the Chiefs.

• Commanders' climb continues: After gaining three spots and cracking the top 10 last week, Washington is now fielding a top-three offensive line through Week 10.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 11 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

Left tackle Taylor Decker missed Detroit’s Week 10 game against Houston and was replaced by Dan Skipper. Detroit’s backup earned a 39.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and was responsible for three of the eight pressures surrendered by the Lions' offensive line.

Center Frank Ragnow continued his elite form in Week 10, garnering a 93.1 PFF overall grade to lead all centers this week.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell has yet to allow a sack this season and has given up just two quarterback hits.