NFL Week 4 Offense Rankings

• Buffalo Bills come in at No. 1: While it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Bills through four weeks, they still have the deadliest passing offense in the NFL.

• Lions a surprise top offense through Week 4: Detroit's attack ranks third in EPA per play thus far with Jared Goff at the helm.

• Rams tumble down the rankings: Los Angeles' offense on paper is one of the best in the NFL, but they have yet to put everything together through four weeks of action.

EPA/Play: 0.096 (5th)

EPA/Rush: -0.344 (30th)

EPA/Pass: 0.271 (1st)

The Bills might have the most talented offense in the NFL with quarterback Josh Allen, but they need to be more consistent from game to game. While they have the No. 1 passing offense in the league, their rushing attack just doesn’t work outside of scrambles by Allen.

They'll need that to improve as the season progresses, but this is still the deadliest passing offense in the league. Allen is near the top of the league in most passing categories, including tied for the lead in big-time throws (8) and No. 3 in adjusted completion rate (79.5%). Plus, his sheer volume of passing attempts (173) and completions (113) can tire defenses out in a hurry.

EPA/Play: 0.095 (6th)

EPA/Rush: -0.005 (7th)

EPA/Pass: 0.179 (4th)

No offense in the league is more well-rounded than the Eagles' attack. Not only can they run the ball exceptionally well, but Jalen Hurts has developed enough as a passer to beat teams through the air. Hurts is currently the fourth-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL (80.0), and no quarterback in the league has a higher passing grade (85.7) than him.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Eagles lead the NFL in yards after the catch (639). A.J. Brown is one of the most dynamic receivers in the league with the ball in his hands.

While the Eagles struggle some after halftime putting points up on the board, you can make a strong case for them having the best offense in the league — headlined by the top offensive line — through four weeks due to their incredible balance.

EPA/Play: 0.138 (1st)

EPA/Rush: -0.056 (12th)

EPA/Pass: 0.247 (2nd)

Even without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have figured out a way to be explosive on offense. Although Kansas City struggled against the Colts in Week 3, the offense ranks second in the NFL in points per game (32.3).

Patrick Mahomes remains the most dangerous quarterback in the NFL, and it feels like we are only just starting to see the Chiefs' offense scratch the surface of what it can accomplish. But, of course, it also doesn't hurt to have the highest-graded tight end in the NFL in Travis Kelce (90.2). No other tight end is within even 10 grading points of him thus far.

The Chiefs' run game is much better this season, but that is still an area in which they could improve. Their running backs have forced just 11 missed tackles, the third-fewest in the NFL. If that group can start making defenders miss and breaking off long runs, this will be an offense that is nearly impossible to stop.

EPA/Play: 0.112 (2nd)

EPA/Rush: -0.137 (21st)

EPA/Pass: 0.241 (3rd)

The Dolphins have the league's fastest offense — and one of the most creative. New head coach Mike McDaniel has turned Miami into an offensive juggernaut by unlocking the passing game. They still have room to improve as a rushing team, but the Dolphins are incredibly difficult to stop when Tua Tagovailoa is in the lineup, as he leads the NFL in passer rating (106.8).

Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (500), and what's more impressive is that he and Jaylen Waddle have already combined for 359 yards after the catch this season. They are both freakishly dangerous in the open field, and it truly might not matter who is at quarterback if those two are on the field.