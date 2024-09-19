All
Introducing Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) win rate: Tracking pass-rushing success on high-leverage downs

2T008RY San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct 1, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

By PFF.com

• Nick Bosa led the way in 2023: Bosa won a massive 30.3% of his pass-rush snaps in obvious passing situations last year. 

• Von Miller is off to a fast start in 2024: The veteran pass rusher has been a nightmare for opposing offenses through two weeks, winning 45.0% of his snaps in obvious passing situations.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric we're calling “obvious passing situation (OPS) win rate,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels on high-leverage downs.

What is OPS win rate? 

OPS win rate evaluates how pass rushers perform in obvious passing situations, such as third or fourth down with four or more yards to go. It calculates the percentage of times they win their matchups, providing a clear measure of their productivity in these high-pressure moments.

OPS win rate from the 2023 NFL season (min. 80 snaps)

