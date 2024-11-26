Week 12 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Ravens run past Chargers

• Lamar Jackson continues to stay away from scrambling: PFF's highest-graded quarterback went without a scramble for the second straight week.

• Ladd McConkey has developed into a security blanket for Justin Herbert: On a poor night for Quentin Johnston, the rookie McConkey hauled in all six of his targets.

The Baltimore Ravens put pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North division race by winning 30-23 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Ravens were the better team. They moved the ball more efficiently, especially in opposing territory.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary