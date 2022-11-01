Miami Dolphins trade for Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins have traded for edge rusher Bradley Chubb, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins will send a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and RB Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos as a part of the deal.

The fifth-year pass-rusher is playing on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and will now negotiate a long-term deal with the Dolphins. He now has added leverage to ask for a contract worth $20 million or more per year amid a strong start to the season.

The Dolphins’ defensive line has been excellent against the run this season but has lacked a consistent pass rush outside of Jaelan Phillips. Through eight weeks, the side ranks 11th among teams in expected points added (EPA) allowed per run play but 29th in EPA per pass play.

Chubb has tallied six sacks, five hits and 15 quarterback hurries from 222 pass-rush snaps this season, and he has earned a pass-rush grade above 90.0 in two games this year.

Miami’s current crop of edge defenders has six sacks combined over the last eight weeks, four of which have come from Phillips. Emmanuel Ogbah is on track to record his worst pass-rushing grade since 2018 and has managed just 14 pressures from 199 pass-rush snaps so far, while veteran addition Melvin Ingram III has played about 50% of the team's snaps.

Bradley Chubb: Pass-rush grade and rank since 2018

Season PFF Grade Rank 2022 79.2 19 of 126 2021 48.9 119 of 124 2020 79.4 14 of 123 2019 67.3 N/A 2018 72.7 23 of 112

Phillips ranks inside the top five at his position in pass-rush grade (84.9) over the last three weeks and will now get some deserved help from Chubb over on the other side of the line.

Chubb’s 79.2 pass-rush grade this season is on par with his career-high of 79.4 and would give him the second-highest pass-rush grade among Miami’s defensive line, just behind Phillips.