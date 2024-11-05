Ranking the best NFL rookies after Week 9

• QB Jayden Daniels climbs to No. 1: Daniels is the third-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the season, ranking in the top 10 in both PFF passing and rushing grades.

• Brock Bowers in rare company for a rookie: San Francisco's George Kittle is the only tight end in the NFL with a higher PFF grade than Bowers at this point in the season.

With another week in the books, the sample size for most rookies around the league continues to grow. That allows us to check in and see who the highest-graded first-year players are after the season's first nine weeks.

PFF Grade: 88.6

Daniels is the third-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the season, ranking in the top 10 in both PFF passing and rushing grades. He’s excelled at protecting the football, with a turnover-worthy play rate of just 1.6%, tied for third-best in the league.

PFF Grade: 87.4

Williams, the fourth-highest graded safety in the NFL this season, missed the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions due to injury but has already delivered some impressive moments early in his career. This season, he has recorded as many defensive stops (6) as receptions allowed in his coverage.

PFF Grade: 86.7

San Francisco's George Kittle is the only tight end in the NFL with a higher PFF grade than Bowers at this point in the season. Bowers has been reliable, dropping just 1.7% of catchable passes thrown his way.

PFF Grade: 83.2

After playing a limited role over the first four weeks, DeJean has gradually reached the snap minimum to qualify for this list and has become a key part of the Eagles’ defense over the past month. He’s earned a PFF grade of 70.0 or better in his last four games.

PFF Grade: 83.0

Verse has recorded at least three pressures in every game of his rookie year, and his 39 total pressures are now tied for sixth among edge rushers. Verse set a career-high with an 88.3 PFF run-defense grade in the win over the Seattle Seahawks.

PFF Grade: 82.5

Irving has flashed throughout his rookie season and has proven to be tough for defensive players to bring down with the ball in his hands. He has forced 27 missed tackles from 83 rushing attempts and another 10 on 23 receptions.

PFF Grade: 82.2

Frazier missed Weeks 7 and 8 for the Steelers but was one of the top run-blockers at the center position through the first six weeks of the season. His 84.1 PFF run-blocking grade ranks fifth among centers with at least 200 snaps in 2024.

PFF Grade: 81.3

Nabers’ 82.1 PFF receiving grade this season ranks 15th among all wide receivers, showcasing his immediate impact in the NFL. He’s averaged 2.13 yards per route run, tied for 21st at the position.

PFF Grade: 79.7

Thomas has averaged 2.40 yards per route run through nine weeks, 11th among all players at the position. He also ranks 11th in yards per catch at 17.0, underscoring his big-play ability.

PFF Grade: 79.2

After struggling against the Steelers last week, Phillips returned to form with an impressive performance this past week. He allowed five receptions on five targets, but they totaled only 45 yards in the loss to the Commanders.

PFF Grade: 78.1

Inconsistency has marred Harrison’s rookie season, but there have been plenty of bright spots. He’s dropped only one pass all year (back in Week 1), and his 10 contested catches are tied for sixth in the league.

PFF Grade: 76.9

Among rookie wide receivers with 20 or more targets this season, McConkey ranks in the top five in both yards per route run and contested catches. He has quickly become one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets, seeing six or more targets in all but one game.

PFF Grade: 76.1

The 49ers were on a bye this week, but Puni has impressed in his rookie season, earning PFF grades above 70.0 in both run blocking and pass protection. He’s allowed 14 pressures on 305 pass-blocking snaps, but none have resulted in sacks or quarterback hits.

PFF Grade: 73.8

Alt struggled against a tough Cleveland Browns front this week, allowing four pressures in the game, having allowed just six across the first six games of his career. He has earned a 73.1 PFF run-blocking grade to go along with his 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade.

PFF Grade: 73.9

Still, the third Chargers rookie to rank in the top 15 among rookies by PFF grade, has started four games since being drafted 138th overall out of Maryland. He has posted a PFF coverage grade above 70.0 in three consecutive games.