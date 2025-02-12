10 highest-graded players from Super Bowl 59

A birthday to remember for Cooper DeJean: The rookie secured his first NFL interception and finished as Super Bowl 59's highest-graded player.

It was a birthday to remember for the 22-year-old rookie. DeJean returned his first career interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and finished the night as the game’s best coverage defender (91.0). He allowed a 50-yard completion to Xavier Worthy late in the third quarter but was otherwise stingy in coverage, letting up 85 yards on six completions.

DeJean allowed the lowest passer rating (80.5) among slot cornerbacks this postseason and graded as Philadelphia's second-best cornerback (79.2).

2. DI Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles (90.9)

Williams registered two sacks and two hurries across 23 pass-rushing snaps, earning a game-high 92.6 PFF pass-rushing grade. He also recorded a 19.0% pass-rush win rate.

Sunday night capped off a breakout run for the fourth-year man out of Louisiana Tech. He graded as the third-best interior defensive lineman this postseason (85.7), largely because of his work as a rusher. Williams led the position in pass-rush grading (91.4), tallying 14 pressures at a 12.7% clip. He also notched the third-best pass-rush win rate among defensive interior linemen (17.3%).

On the other line, Wharton recorded three stops across 27 run snaps while generating three hurries across 13 true pass sets. He finished the night with a game-high 83.6 PFF run-defense grade and a 77.6 PFF pass-rush grade. He was one of two defensive linemen in the Super Bowl (Moro Ojomo) to record 75.0-plus grades in both areas.

Like Williams, Wharton also graded well as a pass-rusher (81.7) this postseason, helping him earn a 77.0 PFF overall grade. He generated pressure at a 16.4% rate, resulting in two sacks, a hit and six hurries. He also recorded a 14.5% pass-rush win rate.

Chiefs' Highest-Graded Defenders in Super Bowl 59

4. DI Moro Ojomo, Philadelphia Eagles (89.5)

Ojomo also had a big game for Philadelphia, with three hurries, a run stop and a tackle for loss or no gain. He graded out in the top three in run defense (75.1) and pass rushing (76.8), recording a game-high 26.3% pass-rush win rate.

The second-year Longhorn earned a 71.9 PFF overall grade this postseason. Ojomo generated eight pressures across 74 pass-rush snaps and earned a 67.2 grade on true pass sets. He also earned a 68.7 PFF run-defense grade with two stops and two tackles for loss or no no gain across 28 run snaps.

5. LB Oren Burks, Philadelphia Eagles (87.7)

Burks performed equally well in coverage (86.9), allowing just 27 yards on four catches. He finished the game with seven tackles and a stop in run defense.

Burks was the highest-graded linebacker this postseason (80.7), ranking sixth in PFF pass-rush grade (73.4) and second in PFF coverage grade (82.9). He recorded a sack, a hit and a batted pass on 12 pass-rush snaps and allowed only 92 yards on 13 targets into his coverage. Burks recorded five coverage stops and surrendered just one catch of 15-plus yards while leading the position in zone coverage grading (82.9).

6. WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (87.4)

Worthy secured each of his eight targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. He gained five first downs, recorded two 50-yard catches and finished the night with a perfect passer rating when targeted.

The Texas rookie finished his first postseason with an 88.4 PFF overall grade (fourth), hauling in 19 of 21 targets for 287 yards, 13 first downs and three touchdowns. He recorded six catches of 20-plus yards, with at least one 20-yard gain in each game. He led all receivers in deep target grading (99.9), catching each of his four targets for 150 yards and two scores.

7. S Bryan Cook, Kansas City Chiefs (86.9)

Cook earned an 82.2 PFF tackling grade in the Super Bowl after recording four tackles with two stops. He was not targeted in coverage, but he did pick off a pass on third-and-10 early in the second quarter.

It was a tough postseason for Cook, despite his solid Super Bowl showing. He recorded the fifth-worst PFF defensive grade among safeties (44.3).

8. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (86.7)

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in his MVP performance. He threw for 14 first downs, recorded four big-time throws and earned a 95.8 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. Nearly half of his passing yards came on deep throws, completing four for 117 yards. Hurts also rushed 11 times for a game-high 72 yards. He gained five first downs, rushed for a touchdown and recorded three gains of 10-plus yards.

The fifth-year pro graded as the second-best quarterback this postseason (86.4), completing 65 passes for 726 yards. He threw for five touchdowns and 31 first downs. He also recorded an 8.2% big-time throw rate (fourth) and made only three turnover-worthy plays. As a runner, Hurts led the position in PFF rushing grade (90.4), scoring five times and gaining 194 yards on 34 attempts.

Eagles' Highest-Graded Offensive Players in Super Bowl 59

9. T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (83.2)

Johnson was the only offensive lineman in Super Bowl 59 to record 80.0-plus PFF grades as a run blocker (81.4) and a pass blocker (81.3). He surrendered two pressures on 19 true pass sets.

Johnson recorded an 87.1 PFF overall grade this postseason, ranking second among tackles. He ranked fifth in PFF grade on true pass sets (77.4), surrendering four pressures across 64 snaps. He led all tackles in PFF run-blocking grade (88.2) thanks to his outstanding play in zone schemes (91.0).

10. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (80.8)

Gardner-Johnson posted an 82.8 PFF tackling grade in Super Bowl 59, recording three tackles with two coverage stops. He allowed a 24-yard touchdown to Xavier Worthy late in the third quarter on his only target of the night.

The former Gator tied for seventh in PFF overall grade among safeties this postseason (71.1). He ranked fifth in coverage (71.2), leading all safeties with five stops. Gardner-Johnson surrendered eight catches on 10 targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest completion coming in the Super Bowl.