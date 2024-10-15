All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season

2YAD4WJ Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball as he warms-up before an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Caleb Williams has arrived: The Chicago Bears' starting quarterback has improved his PFF overall grade in each of the past four weeks, culminating in a season-high 87.9 mark in Week 6.

• Brock Bowers is a force in the Raiders' passing attack: Bowers led the shorthanded Raiders with nine catches totaling 71 receiving yards in Week 6. His 85.2 PFF overall grade currently leads all NFL tight ends.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Caleb Williams shined, Jayden Daniels furthered his Rookie of the Year case and Drake Maye made his first NFL start.

As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 63.1 (Rank: 2/3)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 6 Snaps: 63
Week 6 Grade: 87.9

Williams was in control as he marched to his best day of the season in a win over Jacksonville. He was fantastic when working within structure and posted an outstanding 87.2 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. He also earned new career bests, with four passing touchdowns and an incredible 95.8% adjusted completion rate.

Williams is finding his rhythm as the Bears have turned to a more balanced approach on offense.

