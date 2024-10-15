Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season

• Caleb Williams has arrived: The Chicago Bears' starting quarterback has improved his PFF overall grade in each of the past four weeks, culminating in a season-high 87.9 mark in Week 6.
• Brock Bowers is a force in the Raiders' passing attack: Bowers led the shorthanded Raiders with nine catches totaling 71 receiving yards in Week 6. His 85.2 PFF overall grade currently leads all NFL tight ends.
Caleb Williams shined, Jayden Daniels furthered his Rookie of the Year case and Drake Maye made his first NFL start.
As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.
Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams
Overall Rookie Grade: 63.1 (Rank: 2/3)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 6 Snaps: 63
Week 6 Grade: 87.9
Williams was in control as he marched to his best day of the season in a win over Jacksonville. He was fantastic when working within structure and posted an outstanding 87.2 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. He also earned new career bests, with four passing touchdowns and an incredible 95.8% adjusted completion rate.
Williams is finding his rhythm as the Bears have turned to a more balanced approach on offense.
