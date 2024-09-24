All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season

2Y6315C Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Malik Nabers is emerging as one of the NFL's top wideouts: Nabers racked up 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, and he made arguably his best play of the season with an incredible leaping grab over Martin Emerson Jr.

• Jayden Daniels shines on Monday Night Football: As we wait for grades to lock for Monday's games, Daniels is set to earn an impressive overall mark.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Several of the NFL’s 2024 first-round picks had their best performances of the season in Week 3.

As they continue to progress throughout the season, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 48.3 (Rank: 3/3)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 3 Snaps: 90
Week 3 Grade: 57.4

Williams had a turbulent day in Indianapolis during which he dropped back 56 times. His accuracy and decision-making improved, though he still threw two interceptions. His primary issue is his play under pressure. Williams was pressured 13 times and completed just four of his nine passes en route to a 37.5 PFF passing grade. Overall, though, this was Williams’ best start so far. He just needs further support from the rest of the Bears’ offense.

