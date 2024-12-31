Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season

• Malik Nabers leads the Giants to an upset victory: The rookie shined on his way to season highs in receiving yards (171) and a PFF receiving grade (93.0).

• Brock Bowers sets several rookie records: He broke Puka Nacua’s rookie reception record and Mike Ditka’s receiving yardage record by a rookie tight end in Week 17.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

Week 17 was dominated by rookie receivers — Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers among them.

Here's how those three and the rest of the 2024 rookie first-rounders panned out this past week, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Overall Rookie Grade: 67.7 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 17 Snaps: 61

Week 17 Grade: 59.1

Williams struggled to get much going on Thursday against Seattle, especially when working downfield. He completed just eight of his 19 non-screen passes while compiling a 54.0 PFF passing grade on the night. He officially completed just one pass thrown at least 7 yards in the air, though his best throw was a touchdown strike while rolling to his left that was called back due to a holding penalty.