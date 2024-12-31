All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season

2S0X7BW New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores his second touchdown of the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Malik Nabers leads the Giants to an upset victory: The rookie shined on his way to season highs in receiving yards (171) and a PFF receiving grade (93.0).

• Brock Bowers sets several rookie records: He broke Puka Nacua’s rookie reception record and Mike Ditka’s receiving yardage record by a rookie tight end in Week 17.

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

Week 17 was dominated by rookie receivers — Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers among them.

Here's how those three and the rest of the 2024 rookie first-rounders panned out this past week, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 67.7 (Rank: 4/5)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 17 Snaps: 61
Week 17 Grade: 59.1

Williams struggled to get much going on Thursday against Seattle, especially when working downfield. He completed just eight of his 19 non-screen passes while compiling a 54.0 PFF passing grade on the night. He officially completed just one pass thrown at least 7 yards in the air, though his best throw was a touchdown strike while rolling to his left that was called back due to a holding penalty.

