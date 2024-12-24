Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season

• Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start: While the box score looks unfavorable, Penix was very solid in the Falcons' thrashing of the Giants.

• Dallas Turner posts an elite PFF grade: Turner, aided by an exceptional interception, earned th first 90.0-plus PFF game grade of his career.

Here's how those two and the rest of the 2024 rookie first-rounders panned out this past week, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Overall Rookie Grade: 68.1 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 16 Snaps: 63

Week 16 Grade: 83.0

As has often been the case this season, Williams endured a slow start before racking up solid production with the Bears well behind on the scoreboard. His 83.0 PFF overall grade this week was his third-highest mark of the season, while his four big-time throws represent his second most in a game. He excelled in clean pockets, posting a 91.1 PFF passing grade — one of the best marks in the NFL this week. Williams has also now avoided throwing an interception in nine straight games.