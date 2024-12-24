All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season

2S02PWC Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) signals to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Giants 34-7. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start: While the box score looks unfavorable, Penix was very solid in the Falcons' thrashing of the Giants.

• Dallas Turner posts an elite PFF grade: Turner, aided by an exceptional interception, earned th first 90.0-plus PFF game grade of his career.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start was uneventful but positive, and Dallas Turner earned the first 90.0-plus PFF game grade of his career.

Here's how those two and the rest of the 2024 rookie first-rounders panned out this past week, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 68.1 (Rank: 4/5)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 16 Snaps: 63
Week 16 Grade: 83.0

As has often been the case this season, Williams endured a slow start before racking up solid production with the Bears well behind on the scoreboard. His 83.0 PFF overall grade this week was his third-highest mark of the season, while his four big-time throws represent his second most in a game. He excelled in clean pockets, posting a 91.1 PFF passing grade — one of the best marks in the NFL this week. Williams has also now avoided throwing an interception in nine straight games.

