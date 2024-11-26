Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season

• The Dolphins have let Chop Robinson loose: Robinson leads the NFL with 22 pressures over the past three weeks, which coincides with his newfound usage on the left side of the defensive formation.

• The first-round QBs put on another show: Each earned 65.0-plus PFF game grades, with Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix all topping 70.0.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

Spectacular performances were abundant among the first-round rookie class in Week 12, especially from the quarterbacks and edge defenders.

Per usual, we’ll track their progress and principal opponents as many of them and their teams find themselves in the postseason chase.

Overall Rookie Grade: 67.5 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 12 Snaps: 76

Week 12 Grade: 74.8

Williams turned in a second positive performance under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. His five big-time throws, including an incredible pass across his body while rolling right, represent a season high. He led a furious double-digit comeback that forced the game against Minnesota into overtime. He couldn’t finish the job with a victory, but Williams showed why he was worthy of the first overall pick.